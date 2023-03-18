

Eerder deze week ging de ‘Essentiële Keuzes’ sale van start in de PlayStation Store en nu we in het weekend zitten gooit Sony er nog een extra sale tegenaan. Het gaat hier om de weekendaanbiedingen die een kleine reeks van titels tot en met 21 maart heeft afgeprijsd.

Hieronder op een rijtje alle games en extra content die in de aanbieding zijn. Voor hetzelfde overzicht in de PlayStation Store kan je hier terecht.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Vault Edition – Van €109,99 voor €82,49

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4 en PS5) – Van €59,99 voor €19,79

Grand Theft Auto Online (PlayStation 5) – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Fallout 76 – Van €39,99 voor €9,99

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition – PS5 & PS4 – Van €39,99 voor €9,99

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Upgrade – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition – Van €99,99 voor €29,99

OlliOlli World Rad Edition (PS4/PS5) – Van €44,99 voor €29,24

The Quarry – Deluxe Edition voor PS4 en PS5 – Van €84,99 voor €42,49

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition – Van €74,99 voor €37,49

Bundel met Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition en Great White Shark-cashcard – Van €44,99 voor €19,79

Bundel met Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition en Megalodon Shark-cashcard – Van €89,99 voor €35,99

Bundel met Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition en Whale Shark-cashcard – Van €59,99 voor €23,99

Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €99,99 voor €29,99

Borderlands 3: Season Pass PS4 & PS5 – Van €49,99 voor €14,99

Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2 PS4 & PS5 – Van €29,99 voor €17,99

Mafia II: Definitive Edition – Van €29,99 voor €9,89

PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Editie – Van €99,99 voor €39,99

Civilization VI – New Frontier Pass – Van €39,99 voor €15,99

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology – Van €74,99 voor €26,24

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum Edition – Van €49,99 voor €14,99

Mafia III: Definitive Edition – Van €29,99 voor €9,89

New Tales from the Borderlands: Deluxe Editie – Van €49,99 voor €24,99

The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle – Van €49,99 voor €39,99

Prey – Van €29,99 voor €7,49

Prey: Mooncrash – Van €19,99 voor €7,99

Ghostwire: Tokyo – Deluxe Upgrade – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Borderlands 3: Bounty of Blood PS4 & PS5 – Van €14,99 voor €10,04

Borderlands 3: Guns, Love, and Tentacles PS4 & PS5 – Van €14,99 voor €10,04

Borderlands 3: Moxxi’s Kraak van de Handsome Jackpot PS4 & PS5 – Van €14,99 voor €10,04

Borderlands 3: Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck PS4 & PS5 – Van €14,99 voor €10,04

Tot slot is de Borderlands 3 Next Level Edition nog in de aanbieding via de deal van de week, waardoor je er 88% korting op krijgt wat de nieuwe prijs slechts € 8,99 maakt. PlayStation Store tegoed nodig? Klik dan hier.