Iets meer dan een week geleden verscheen er een nieuwe update voor Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Deze pakte een aantal problemen aan. Team Ninja zit niet stil, want er is nu weer een patch beschikbaar gesteld.

Update 1.04 zorgt er onder andere voor dat crashes op sommige momenten worden voorkomen en het lost een bug op die er voor zorgt dat je niet verder kan met je avontuur. Buiten het oplossen van problemen zijn er ook wat andere aanpassingen gedaan.

Zo is onder andere de moeilijkheidsgraad van de sub battlefield ‘The Tiger’s Loyal Subjects’ iets aangepast. De gehele changelog van update 1.04 is als volgt: