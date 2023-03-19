Iets meer dan een week geleden verscheen er een nieuwe update voor Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Deze pakte een aantal problemen aan. Team Ninja zit niet stil, want er is nu weer een patch beschikbaar gesteld.
Update 1.04 zorgt er onder andere voor dat crashes op sommige momenten worden voorkomen en het lost een bug op die er voor zorgt dat je niet verder kan met je avontuur. Buiten het oplossen van problemen zijn er ook wat andere aanpassingen gedaan.
Zo is onder andere de moeilijkheidsgraad van de sub battlefield ‘The Tiger’s Loyal Subjects’ iets aangepast. De gehele changelog van update 1.04 is als volgt:
Adjustments/Additional Features
- Added a feature that automatically restock arrows/projectiles and consumable items from the storehouse upon accessing a Battle Flag.
- Made it possible for players to switch lock-on to another target during the animation sequence for Fatal Strikes, deflects (in response to an enemy’s Critical Blow), and Divine Beasts Summons.
- Made it possible for players to open the Travel screen from the screen that appears after clearing a battlefield (except for main battlefields cleared for the first time), and then select which battlefield they would like to go to next.
- Added the option to return to the briefing screen before starting Co-op and the option to try the same battlefield again, to the screen that appears after completing a Co-op session.
- Changed the player’s Morale Rank to 20 while at the base, the hidden village.
- Made the following adjustments to the difficulty of the sub battlefield “The Tiger’s Loyal Subjects”:
- Adjustments to the AI
- Adjustments to damage taken from Critical Blows, the parameters for the increase/decrease of Spirit, etc.
- Upward adjustment of the Morale Points acquired by players
Major Bug Fixes
- Fixed crash-prone situations that occurred in certain environments.
- Fixed a bug that allowed players to enter areas outside of the current stage from certain locations in some stages.
- Fixed a bug that caused characters to become stuck (in the ground/surrounding objects) in certain locations in some stages, making it impossible for players to progress.
- Fixed a bug that caused the enemies in some stages to be pushed out of the stage, making it impossible for players to progress.
- Fixed a bug that caused guest players in Recruit to become unable to progress upon entering a certain house in the sub battlefield “The Lost Sacred Artifact” until the host player opened the door.
- Fixed a bug that made it possible to exchange items with a Shitieshou every time the player resumes the game from a Battle Flag in the sub battlefield “Fate of the Entertainer.”
- Fixed a bug that occurred during the battle against Zhang Liang in the main battlefield “Village of Calamity” where, if the player went into Spirit Disruption right when they defeated Zhang Liang’s first form, they would remain in Spirit Disruption at the start of the battle against his second form.
- Fixed a bug that caused the Spirit Disruption of “Embodiment of Demonic Qi” to last longer.
- Fixed a bug that could make it impossible for the player to proceed if they summoned the Divine Beast Yinglong right as they died.
- Fixed a bug in which the magnitudes of special effects on emptied embedment slots would sometimes change when loading save data.
- Fixed a bug that prevented embedment on locked equipment.
- Fixed a bug that would sometimes provide fewer embedment slots than there should have been on battlefield clear rewards and accessories in the “Path of the Rising Dragon” difficulty level.
- Fixed a bug that allowed users to sell equipment registered to favorites.
- Fixed a bug that caused the effects of the special effect Set Bonus Requirement Mitigation to accumulate.
- Fixed a bug that prevented players from being able to skip cutscenes upon using certain controls.
- Fixed a bug that caused the number of arrows/projectiles in the player’s inventory to duplicate under certain conditions.
- Fixed a bug that would sometimes make it impossible for the player to obtain some trophies/achievements.Note: After the update is applied, these trophies/achievements can be obtained by clearing any of the main or sub battlefields.
- Fixed a bug that prevented players from saving the parameters for the Upper Lip Edge Thickness and the Lower Lip Edge Thickness after selecting Save in Character Creation.
- Fixed other minor bugs.