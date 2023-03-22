Vanwege de release van PlayStation VR2 bracht Hello Games recent een vrij grote update naar No Man’s Sky. Die voegde PlayStation VR2 ondersteuning toe voor de PlayStation 5 versie van de game, maar bracht ook veel nieuwe content naar alle edities van het spel.
Dit heeft echter wat bugs en issues opgeleverd en geheel volgens traditie komt de ontwikkelaar na de release van een grote update met meerdere patches. Er zijn inmiddels een paar updates uitgebracht en de volgende staat weer klaar.
Het gaat hier om update 4.15 en alle details tref je hieronder:
- Fixed an issue that caused some flat-mode settings to be incorrectly applied to PSVR2, causing performance issues.
- Fixed an issue that could prevent rumble from working correctly on PlayStation 5.
- Fixed an issue that caused water reflections to be missing on some graphics settings.
- Fixed an issue that could cause blurriness and other visual glitches during warp.
- Fixed a rare issue that could prevent players from accessing their refiners.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the “Unhide System” button from working in the Hidden Systems list.
- Fixed a rare issue that could incorrectly allow players to access the Space Anomaly from the quick menu after a reload.
- Fixed a number of base building control issues for PSVR with Move controllers.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the Space Anomaly missions to become stuck in the log after completing an expedition.
- Fixed a crash related to networking.
- Fixed a crash related to the options menu.
- Fixed a crash related to rendering.
- Fixed a Steam Deck-specific crash.
Echt lijp wat voor een support ze nu nogsteeds aan deze game geven!!
Gaaf maar ben way enthousiaster over de fortnite unreal modding update waar je hier helemaal niets over leest.
@Anoniem-9366: nou nou