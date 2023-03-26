Na een lange stilte (te wijten aan uitstel door het wisselen van uitgever) laat de first-person shooter Boundary opnieuw van zich horen. Boundary is een vrij unieke titel, want de vuurgevechten gaan niet door met soldaten op vaste grond, maar wel met astronauten in de ruimte.

Op de Steampagina werd aangekondigd dat Boundary op 13 april zal verschijnen, maar dit eerst in early access-vorm. Boundary zal zo’n zes tot twaalf maanden in early access vertoeven (afhankelijk van feedback) en zal daarna een officiële release kennen.

Lees meer over de game hieronder.

With nearly 500,000 wishlists on Steam, Boundary is a next-generation high-quality competitive first-person shooter that takes place in zero-gravity in the vacuum of space. In Boundary, players team up to take down opposing forces in captivating wide-open outer space arenas. Powered by an EMU suit, players navigate a harsh space atmosphere in orbiting installations where the goal is to engage enemy combatants in a three-dimensional battlefield. Threats come from all angles and Boundary makes astronautical combat more akin to dogfighting where the angle of attack and position can make the difference between life and death.