

Recent ging de ‘Essentiële Keuzes’ sale van start in de PlayStation Store, maar nu het voorjaar is begonnen gooit Sony er nog een extra sale tegenaan. Dit onder de noemer ‘Spring Sale’ en het betreft hier een grote. Er zijn namelijk meer dan 2000 titels en extra content in de aanbieding.

Alle aanbiedingen op een rijtje zetten zou gekkenwerk zijn, daarom hieronder een greep uit het aanbod. Voor alle deals kan je hier in de PlayStation Store terecht. De aanbiedingen zijn beschikbaar tot 12 april 2023.

Destiny 2: Lightfall – Van €49,99 voor €33,49

Destiny 2: Lightfall + Annual Pass – Van €99,99 voor €74,99

Destiny 2: Legacy Collection (2023) – Van €59,99 voor €29,99

The Last of Us: Part I – Van €79,99 voor €59,99

The Last of Us: Part I Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €89,99 voor €69,29

Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €89,99 voor €71,99

Horizon: Forbidden West (PS4) – Van €69,99 voor €39,89

Horizon: Forbidden West (PS5) – Van €79,99 voor €49,59

Horizon: Forbidden West – Digital Deluxe Edition (PS4 en PS5) – Van €89,99 voor €59,39

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 & PS5 – Van €59,99 voor €29,99

Gotham Knights – Van €74,99 voor €29,99

Gotham Knights: Visionary-pakket – Van €24,99 voor €9,99

Need for Speed: Unbound – Van €79,99 voor €39,99

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition – Van €34,99 voor €14,69

Grand Theft Auto V (PlayStation 5) – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

GTA Online: Megalodon Shark Cash Card (PS4) – Van €74,99 voor €63,74

GTA Online: Megalodon Shark Cash Card (PS5) – Van €74,99 voor €63,74

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

Gang Beasts – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Sifu – Van €39,99 voor €23,99

Sifu – Deluxe Edition Upgrade Bundle – Van €10,99 voor €6,59

Sifu Premium Edition – Van €49,99 voor €29,99

Goat Simulator 3 – Van €29,99 voor €22,49

Kena: Bridge of Spirits PS4 & PS5 – Van €39,99 voor €17,99

No Man’s Sky PS4 & PS5 – Van €49,99 voor €24,99

Far Cry 6 Standard Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €69,99 voor €17,49

Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Edition – Van €119,99 voor €35,99

Mortal Kombat 11 – Van €49,99 voor €12,49

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate add-onbundel – Van €49,99 voor €12,49

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate add-onbundel – Van €49,99 voor €12,49

Evil West – Van €59,99 voor €44,99

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me PS4 & PS5 – Van €39,99 voor €29,99

DayZ Livonia Bundle – Van €54,99 voor €38,49

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (PS5 & PS4) – Van €59,99 voor €29,99

The Quarry voor PS5 – Van €74,99 voor €37,49

The Quarry voor PS4 – Van €69,99 voor €34,99

SnowRunner – 1-Year Anniversary Edition – Van €49,99 voor €29,99

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Legendary Pack Set – Van €16,99 voor €8,49

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition – Van €89,99 voor €44,99

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands voor PS4 – Van €69,99 voor €34,99

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Season Pass – Van €29,99 voor €20,09

A Way Out – Van €29,99 voor €5,99

Assassin’s Creed: Origins – Van €69,99 voor €13,99

Assassin’s Creed: Origins – GOLD EDITION – Van €99,99 voor €24,99

Borderlands 3 PS4 & PS5 – Van €69,99 voor €10,49

Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €79,99 voor €19,99

Borderlands 3 Season Pass-bundel – Van €69,99 voor €27,99

Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Year 1 Pass – Van €39,99 voor €13,99

Diablo II: Resurrected – Van €39,99 voor €13,19

Diablo Prime Evil Collection – Van €59,99 voor €19,79

My Hero One’s Justice 2 – Season Pass 2 – Van €19,99 voor €14,99

Hitman HD Enhanced Collection – Van €59,99 voor €23,99

ELEX II PS4 & PS5 – Van €59,99 voor €29,99

South Park: The Fractured but Whole – Van €59,99 voor €11,99

South Park: The Fractured but Whole – Gold Edition – Van €79,99 voor €19,99

Judgment – Van €39,99 voor €15,99

Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience – Van €19,99 voor €3,99

Far Cry 5 Gold Edition – Van €89,99 voor €13,49

Thymesia – Van €29,99 voor €22,49

Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2 – Van €34,99 voor €6,99

LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition – Van €74,99 voor €12,74

LEGO DC Super-Villains Shazam! Movie-levelpakket 1 & 2 – Van €5,99 voor €1,97

Little Nightmares – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Ultimate Edition – Van €59,99 voor €29,99

Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection – Van €69,99 voor €13,99

The Ascent: Cyber Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €44,99 voor €22,49

The Ascent: Cyber Heist PS4 & PS5 – Van €9,99 voor €5,99

PlayStation Store tegoed nodig? Klik dan hier.