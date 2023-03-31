Volgende week zal The Super Mario Bros. Movie te zien zijn in de bioscoop. Het ziet er naar uit dat de makers alvast rekening hebben gehouden met een eventueel vervolg, dat er ongetwijfeld zal komen als het een groot succes is.

Chris Pratt – die Mario in de film speelt – heeft in een interview met CBR een uitspraak gedaan over een eventueel vervolg. Pratt vertelde dat er na de eindcredits nog een scene zal worden getoond, die je een idee geeft wat je kunt verwachten van een mogelijk tweede deel.

“Listen, at the end of the film, there’s a post-credit sequence that gives you a taste of what the sequel could be about. And that gets me very, very excited.”

Pratt liet tegenover ExtraTV weten dat hijzelf heel graag meerdere vervolgen wil maken op The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

“You saw the movie. It really honours the video game, it honours the world of Mario and it’s very promising as to what we could expect over the next 10 years, like an entire universe of these types of movies.”

“They’re super nostalgic, they’re really fun, it’s Illumination so they know what they’re doing, and it’s great because – especially for me, now that I have kids, I have to see every animated movie whether it’s good or not, so I’m really grateful when a great animated movie comes out, and that’s what this is thankfully. And hopefully there’ll be more.”