Vorige maand verscheen Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, de nieuwste ‘soulslike’ game van gevierd ontwikkelaar Team Ninja. Een prima actietitel die goed ontvangen werd door de critici en het publiek (lees zeker onze review eens na voor meer info), maar uiteraard niet zonder gebreken. Een nieuwe patch (versie 1.05) is hier nu om allerlei (technische) problemen op te lossen.

Het is een best lange lijst met veranderingen, want er is nu eenmaal veel aangepast. Verschillende opties zijn aan de game toegevoegd, drop rates van zeldzame items liggen hoger, sommige vijanden zullen zich anders gedragen én uiteraard zijn er bug fixes. Lees alles na hieronder.