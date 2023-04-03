Recent kon je reeds lezen dat Final Fantasy XVI een kleine drie maanden voor zijn releasedatum reeds goud gegaan is. De game staat dus eindelijk op het punt om daadwerkelijk in de winkelrekken te belanden. Dit betekent dat de hypemachine op volle toeren moet blijven draaien en dat we steeds meer informatie over het spel voorgeschoteld krijgen.

In een interview met de PlayStation Blog liet Square Enix bijvoorbeeld onlangs optekenen op welke manier de DualSense gebruikt zou worden in Final Fantasy XVI. Het gaat vooral om subtiele implementaties, gemaakt om het optillen van objecten of het berijden van chocobo’s nóg echter te doen aanvoelen. Zelfs in cutscènes zal de DualSense van pas komen.

Final Fantasy XVI verschijnt op 22 juni als tijdelijke exclusive voor de PlayStation 5.

“There are certain sections where the player will have to open heavy doors or lift up portcullises, and we use the adaptive triggers there to put across that feeling of effort and resistance. They’re also used when riding chocobos.”

“The haptic feedback can produce extremely subtle vibrations, which we use to create a heightened feeling of presence in cutscenes. We converted the sound effects used in each scene into haptic data, which let us portray details that we’ve never been able to before, like the movements of the air.”