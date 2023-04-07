Na de release heeft Atomic Heart meerdere updates gekregen, waar zoal FOV-opties mee werden toegevoegd. Mundfish tracht op deze manier de game nog beter te maken en er is nu weer een nieuwe update uitgebracht die met een welkome verbetering komt.
Hieronder de patch notes van deze update, die zich voor een groot deel op het fixen van issues richt. De toevoeging is een 120Hz modus voor spelers op console. Hiervoor is wel HDMI 2.1 en een scherm vereist die dit aankan.
Mocht dat het geval zijn, dan is dit een optie om even uit te proberen om te zien wat het met de performance en je ervaring doet. Meer over Atomic Heart lees je in onze review.
MAIN
- HUD, subtitle size settings
- 120Hz mode (PS5, Xbox Series X|S) (mode will work with compatible devices that are supported by consoles (TV or monitor and HDMI 2.1 cable) only; the presence of 120Hz does not guarantee the operation of the mode)
- Fixed an issue with unlocking achievements (note the additional nuances in the recommendations section)
- Fixed an issue with auto-detection of voice-over language
VISUALS AND AUDIO
- Improved display of shadows
- Fixed an issue with cartoons being absent in save rooms
- Removed binding of funiculars to FPS in the Vavilov Complex tunnels
- Updated shaders
- In certain places, the white image on TVs has been changed to static
- Fixed an issue with art subtitles—translation will now be displayed
- Updated first-person animations and fixed issues with the character’s body showing when playing with high FOV
QUESTS
- Fixed the freeze during the Morning Express quest
- Icarus in the VDNH now rises all the way when loading a save where it was stuck
- Fixed an issue with saving the puzzle with rays
- Fixed an issue with subtitle display (freezing)
GAMEPLAY/OPEN WORLD
- Added ability to loot corpses lying in the water
- Improved climbing in “corners”
- Added the ability to launch funiculars at the entrance to the Vavilov Complex tunnels after going through them
- Fixed an issue with getting stuck in collisions in some places
- Fixed several issues with the Mass Telekinesis ability
- Optimization and fixes for corpses of mobs
- Fixed an issue with health regeneration when loading a save
STABILITY
- Improved optimization (LTO and others)
PC ONLY
- Fixed DLC content visualization on the character in the main menu
RECOMMENDATIONS FOR SOLVING SOME ISSUES
- We cannot guarantee or support the game if the Atomic Heart game client has been modified by any third-party software. If this happens, you should uninstall this software and install the game again.
- If you encounter issues on Steam, first check the integrity of the game files as described here. This may solve the issues.
- Updating the driver to the latest version may improve performance (NVIDIA only)
- The problem with unlocking achievements on a platform that requires an internet connection for this process;
- -There may be some delay in unlocking achievements entirely on savegames before or during the Day 1 patch, there may there may be some issues, which can be solved as follows: In case the achievements were not unlocked, although their progress was achieved, it will be necessary to re-execute all the conditions by starting a new game.
- -In the rare case where all achievements have been obtained, but for obtaining them all has not been unlocked achievement “The Motherland Does Not Forget its Heroes”, the problem can be solved simply by starting a new game, at the launch of which will occur recalculation data, which will entail the unlocking of an achievement.