

Na de release heeft Atomic Heart meerdere updates gekregen, waar zoal FOV-opties mee werden toegevoegd. Mundfish tracht op deze manier de game nog beter te maken en er is nu weer een nieuwe update uitgebracht die met een welkome verbetering komt.

Hieronder de patch notes van deze update, die zich voor een groot deel op het fixen van issues richt. De toevoeging is een 120Hz modus voor spelers op console. Hiervoor is wel HDMI 2.1 en een scherm vereist die dit aankan.

Mocht dat het geval zijn, dan is dit een optie om even uit te proberen om te zien wat het met de performance en je ervaring doet. Meer over Atomic Heart lees je in onze review.