Vorige week kwam ontwikkelaar Studio Wildcard met een aantal grote aankondigingen over de toekomst van de ARK franchise. Zo werd ARK 2 uitgesteld, gaan de ARK: Survival Evolved servers dit jaar offline én komt er een nieuwe versie van de originele ARK genaamd ARK: Survival Ascended.

Fans maakten zich zorgen over de implicaties die de keuze zou hebben. Zou DLC opnieuw moeten worden aangeschaft? Krijgen bestaande eigenaren een gratis upgrade? Wildcard reageerde met een ARK Respawned bundel die 50 euro zou kosten en ook ARK 2 zou bevatten, echter komt de studio daar nu op terug.

De ARK Respawned bundel is geschrapt en in plaats daarvan zullen mensen gelijk in aanmerking komen voor een hele reeks uitbreidingen zodra deze worden uitgebracht via ARK: Survival Ascended, . ARK: Survival Ascended zal € 59,99 kosten en daarbij zitten de volgende updates:

Studio Wildcard realiseerde zich dat de initiële beslissing om ARK: Survival Ascended en ARK 2 te combineren niet de beste is geweest. Dat komt niet alleen doordat mensen DLC opnieuw zouden moeten aanschaffen, maar ook om het feit dat mensen ARK 2 in feite al zouden aanschaffen voordat ze überhaupt content van het spel hebben gezien. Je kunt het volledige statement hieronder lezen:

First things first, we are scrapping the ARK Respawned Bundle. Our intention behind this was to provide a package where you essentially got two products for the price of one. In hindsight, not the best move. Our bad; we recognize how combining ARK Survival Ascended with ARK 2 and requiring further DLC upgrades wasn’t optimal, especially since you wouldn’t be able to judge ARK 2 as no gameplay or content would be available yet.

Initially, when we had first considered doing an Unreal 5 upgrade, we planned just to port the Switch version of the game and undo the ‘graphical’ limitations required for that hardware. We weren’t going to maximize the potential of the new technology, we weren’t going to introduce new gameplay changes, and we weren’t going to make critical design changes that would have had an impact on existing save data.

After carefully considering what would be the best outcome for those who enjoy ARK: Survival Evolved and would want to continue to enjoy it in the years to come, we decided that our initial plan would not be sufficient. We want to provide you with an evergreen classic ARK experience, one that can continue to grow over time on a cleaned-up code base, making use of the new technological advancements not only in the industry but also in what we are working on with ARK 2.

We weren’t trying to mislead you with earlier comments; our plans and overall intentions changed. So you’re probably asking, why don’t we make these upgrades to the original ARK: Survival Evolved (ASE)? Frankly, it would not be viable. Many of the changes we’re making in ARK: Survival Ascended will touch a lot of aspects of the game; it’ll invalidate save data, some mods may not be functional, some things may not play the same way as they did before, and we didn’t want to change that experience for those who prefer it or are unable to upgrade.