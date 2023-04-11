

Vorige week verscheen New Game+ voor God of War: Ragnarök samen met een aantal andere nieuwe toevoegingen en verbeteringen, wat het eens te meer de moeite waard maakt om de game nog een keer te doorlopen. In opvolging van die update heeft Santa Monica Studio nu een nieuwe update voor de game uitgebracht.

Het betreft hier update 4.01 die wat bugs in New Game+ aanpakt. De patch notes zijn niet al te uitgebreid, maar geven desalniettemin wel aan dat de update noodzakelijk is. Zo zou er een crash kunnen ontstaan en ook bepaalde armor kon niet verder worden opgewaardeerd na level 9. Alle details hieronder.

Equipment

Fixed an issue where Darkdale Waist Guard or Risen Snow Armor could not be upgraded past Level 9 in NG+.

Quests

Fixed an issue where certain quest resources were not granted upon completion in NG+ (Lindwyrm Scales, Sovereign Coals, Essence of Hel). These resources will be granted retroactively to players who should have received them.

System

Fixed a rare case where the application would crash when loading certain save files.

Trophies

Fixed an issue where the “Ready for Commitment” trophy would not unlock when upgrading NG+ armor to Level 9 or above.

Fixed an issue where the “Dragon Slayer” trophy could not be earned during NG+ if the player did not craft the Dragon Scale armor during first playthrough on base game.

Fixed an issue where the “Phalanx” trophy could not be earned if the player crafted a Level 9+ shield prior to crafting every other type of shield.

If you receive the armor from the Lost Items Chest in the shop, you will need to restart or reload your game to get the trophy.

Please note that these trophies will be granted retroactively to players who fulfilled the prerequisites between the time the NG+ patch (v. 04.00) and this patch were implemented.

UI/UX