Vorige week verscheen New Game+ voor God of War: Ragnarök samen met een aantal andere nieuwe toevoegingen en verbeteringen, wat het eens te meer de moeite waard maakt om de game nog een keer te doorlopen. In opvolging van die update heeft Santa Monica Studio nu een nieuwe update voor de game uitgebracht.
Het betreft hier update 4.01 die wat bugs in New Game+ aanpakt. De patch notes zijn niet al te uitgebreid, maar geven desalniettemin wel aan dat de update noodzakelijk is. Zo zou er een crash kunnen ontstaan en ook bepaalde armor kon niet verder worden opgewaardeerd na level 9. Alle details hieronder.
Equipment
- Fixed an issue where Darkdale Waist Guard or Risen Snow Armor could not be upgraded past Level 9 in NG+.
Quests
- Fixed an issue where certain quest resources were not granted upon completion in NG+ (Lindwyrm Scales, Sovereign Coals, Essence of Hel). These resources will be granted retroactively to players who should have received them.
System
- Fixed a rare case where the application would crash when loading certain save files.
Trophies
- Fixed an issue where the “Ready for Commitment” trophy would not unlock when upgrading NG+ armor to Level 9 or above.
- Fixed an issue where the “Dragon Slayer” trophy could not be earned during NG+ if the player did not craft the Dragon Scale armor during first playthrough on base game.
- Fixed an issue where the “Phalanx” trophy could not be earned if the player crafted a Level 9+ shield prior to crafting every other type of shield.
If you receive the armor from the Lost Items Chest in the shop, you will need to restart or reload your game to get the trophy.
Please note that these trophies will be granted retroactively to players who fulfilled the prerequisites between the time the NG+ patch (v. 04.00) and this patch were implemented.
UI/UX
- Fixed a rare case where the application would crash in the UI.
Toch bizar, na een maand of twee is de hype compleet weg, helemaal voor zo een grote game als GoW.
Ze zouden weekelijkse Boss raids of zo kunnen doen, of ieder geval iets doen met zo een grote open wereld… Geen dlc, niks. Zonde
@Anoniem-3589:
Deel 1 heeft dit ook niet gehad, Ik (persoonlijk) mis eventuele dlc’s bij deze game niet.
@Anoniem-3589: Wekelijkse boss raids…. Ga toch weg man. Dus jij wil dat het een live service game wordt? Als er iets is wat de meeste gamers niet willen, is dat het wel.
Ik ben net pas aan GOW uit 2018 begonnen op de Ps5. Als het goed bevalt, dan ga ik deze uit 2022 ook spelen
@Anoniem-3589:
Hahaha, alsjeblieft niet zeg. Dan ga je maar andere games spelen.
@Anoniem-3589: niet bizar hoor, deze game is gewoon af en heeft geen dlc of iets nodig, dit is zoals je vroeger je games kreeg, helemaal af zonder dat je dingen mist die je met dlc moet kopen.
@Anoniem-3589:
Inprinciepe ben ik het hier ook mee eens. Maar dat word het waarschijnlijk wel een live service game. En dat heeft zo ze nadelen.