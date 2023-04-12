De nieuwste video game in het populaire Warhammer 40K universum komt bijna uit. Uitgever Focus Entertainment en ontwikkelaar Auroch Digital hebben namelijk laten weten dat Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun vanaf 23 mei beschikbaar zal zijn voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en pc.
Boltgun werd in juni 2022 aangekondigd en is een retro FPS die volop inspiratie haalt uit 90’s shooters. Je zult als Space Marine de strijd aan moeten gaan tegen Chaos Space Marines en Chaos Daemons.
Warhammer 40K: Boltgun zal 22 euro kosten en is nu beschikbaar om te pre-orderen in de PS Store, Microsoft Store en Steam. De eShop pre-order zal op een later moment live gaan.
Key Features
- Dive into a visceral combat experience, complete with viciously satisfying gunplay, high mobility and buckets of blood to reward your skills
- Dominate the battlefield with the awesome firepower and heavy metal of a Space Marine’s devastating arsenal
- Experience the ultimate homage to retro shooters, blending stylish visuals with fluid, modern first-person shooter gameplay