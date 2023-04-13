

Hoewel Naughty Dog vooral druk is met updates voor de pc-versie van The Last of Us: Part I is er nu ook een nieuwe update beschikbaar voor dezelfde game op de PlayStation 5. Deze update voegt een in-game T-shirt toe voor Ellie, die gebaseerd is op een HBO tv-serie.

De gelegenheid wordt tevens aangegrepen om de nodige issues aan te pakken die nog in de game aanwezig waren. Het resultaat is een relatief lange lijst met patch notes en die hebben we zoals gewoonlijk hieronder geplaatst.