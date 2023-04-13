Echoshift verscheen ooit voor de PSP en is nu ook speelbaar via PlayStation Plus Premium. De game had oorspronkelijk dus geen Trophies, maar daar komt nu verandering in. Met dertig beschikbare Trofeeën – de lijst vind je zoals gewoonlijk hieronder terug – zorgt Sony ervoor dat fervente jagers nu ook in Echoshift hun hart zullen kunnen ophalen. Enjoy!

Platinum

Brilliant Echo

-Unlock all trophies in echoshift.

Goud

Deep Thinker

-Complete level set G.

Final Exam

-Complete level set H.

Keysmith

-Complete 42 Key Challenges.

Wizard

-Complete 28 Illusion Challenges.

Grading Well

-Collect 99 Stars through Cast levels.

Zilver

New Heights

-Complete level set F.

Key Enthusiast

-Complete 14 Key Challenges.

Key Collector

-Complete 28 Key Challenges.

Magician (Silver)

-Complete 14 Illusion Challenges.

Of Shy Mind

-Complete a level while avoiding a Mimic.

Trial and Error

-Find the real Switch in the lot.

Patience

-Solve a puzzle with a Step Switch.

Shouldering the Burden

-Prevent a block from crushing you.

Thinking Under Pressure

-Solve a puzzle that uses Clockwork.

Tunnel Vision

-Solve a puzzle that uses One-Way Gates.

Of Quick Wit

-Solve a puzzle that uses Falling Blocks.

Seeing Through the Fog

-Solve a puzzle that uses Blackout.

The Gathering of Minds

-Use 9 Casts on any level.

Impatience

-Advance to the next Cast before time runs out.

Back to Start

-Force a Cast to respawn.

Procrastination

-Finish a level with less than a second to spare.

Brons

Thoughtful Start

-Complete level set A.

Cementing Understanding

-Complete level set B.

Tactful Execution

-Complete level set C.

Echo Clarity

-Complete level set D.

Visual Overload

-Complete level set E.

Key Understanding

-Complete a Key Challenge.

Illusionist

-Complete an Illusion Challenge.

Curiosity

-Press a Switch.