In februari verscheen Atomic Heart dan eindelijk na vele jaren van ontwikkeling en uitstel. Met de release zette ontwikkelaar Mundfish een prima resultaat neer. De game werd goed ontvangen door meer dan 5 miljoen spelers en ook wij waren enthousiast over dit avontuur in een alternatief Sovjet-Unie. Check hier onze review.

De ontwikkelaar werkt ondertussen hard aan uitbreidingen en een vervolg en voorziet de game daarnaast regelmatig van updates. Er is nu weer een nieuwe update beschikbaar die met een geinige extra komt.

De nieuwe update voegt namelijk Japanse voice-overs toe. In de patch notes is ook te zien welke stemacteurs hiervoor zijn gestrikt en er zitten bekende namen tussen. Zeker als je een liefhebber van anime bent. Daarnaast worden er nog wat kleine bugs verholpen, zie hieronder.

MAIN

Japanese voice-over availability

The game now also includes Japanese voice-over, featuring some of the finest and best Japanese voice actors including:

Akio Otsuka (Solid, Naked, Solidus, and Venom Snake in Metal Gear, Xehanort in Kingdom Hearts, Batou in Ghost in the Shell, Blackbeard in One Piece, and more) as Dmitry Sergeyevich Sechenov

Tomokazu Sugita (Gintoki Sakata in Gintama, Gyoumei Himejima in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Joseph Joestar in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Yusuke Kitagawa in Persona 5, and more) as Michael Stockhausen

Yuki Kaji (Eren Yeager in Attack On Titan, Koichi Hirose in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Sabito in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Lyon Vastia in Fairy Tail, and more) as Viktor Petrov

Ami Koshimizu (Ryuko Matoi in Kill la Kill, Kallen Stadtfeld in Code Geass; Yukiko Amagi in Persona 4, Beidou (Hokuto in Japanese) in Genshin Impact (Japanese Dub), and more) as Larisa Filatova

OTHER

Fixed an issue with getting stuck in geometry—it’s now possible to get out by jumping

Fixed an issue with crafting resources when they couldn’t be lifted from a mob or received by disassembling a weapon

Fixed an issue with objects flickering in some places

RECOMMENDATIONS FOR SOLVING SOME ISSUES

We cannot guarantee or support the game if the Atomic Heart game client has been modified by any third-party software. If this happens, you should uninstall this software and reinstall the game.

If you encounter issues on Steam, first check the integrity of the game files as described here. This may solve the issues .

. Updating the driver to the latest version may improve performance (NVIDIA only).

The problem with unlocking achievements has already been solved, but in some very rare cases, the following issues may occur:

There may be some delay in unlocking achievements on a platform that requires an Internet connection for this process;

For those whose achievements were achieved entirely on savegames before or during the Day 1 patch, there may be some issues, which can be solved as follows: