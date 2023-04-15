Enkele weken geleden nog kreeg Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty update 1.05 en nu is hier nummertje 1.06 al. Ontwikkelaar Team Ninja is actief bezig met het verbeteren van hun game, want ook ditmaal zijn er heel wat veranderingen doorgevoerd.

Eén van de meest opvallende nieuwigheden, is de ‘Inner Discipline’ feature. Als je deze optionele feature aanzet, dan kan je een maximum moraallevel bepalen: hierdoor zal je personage dus niet boven een bepaalde waarde stijgen, waardoor je de game dus eigenlijk een stuk uitdagender kan maken dan die al was. Enkel aan te raden voor de masochisten onder ons die een extra uitdaging willen dus.

Daarnaast zijn er uiteraard ook de gebruikelijke bug fixes en andere aanpassingen te vinden. De volledige lijst met patch notes vind je hieronder en om te weten te komen wat wij van de game vonden, lees je onze review.