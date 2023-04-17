Nu de open beta van Exoprimal afgelopen is (meer daarover in onze preview) heeft de ontwikkeling van de game zijn laatste sprint ingezet. Exoprimal verschijnt binnen enkele maanden en om ons wat voor te bereiden op wat we mogen verwachten, heeft Capcom aangekondigd wat het spel allemaal te bieden zal hebben.

Logischerwijs was de beta niet ‘de volledige game’ en kreeg je dus ook niet alle modi, wapens, etc. ter beschikking. Dit is wat je zal krijgen bij de officiële release.

Missions without direct combat between players where victory is determined by clearing the PvE objectives as fast as possible

Cutscenes and an Analysis Map where players can explore Exoprimal’s story and the mysteries surrounding Leviathan and parallel worlds

Story-related missions in Dino Survival

10-player co-op missions with a variety of objectives and even fiercer dinosaurs

A variety of maps like Dam and Volcanic Base

5-player missions that rotate weekly with global leaderboards for fastest completion time

Equipment called Modules that allow for deeper customization of exosuit capabilities

Exosuit skins, weapon skins, decals, emotes, and other cosmetic options

In-game medals and awards for completing certain challenges, like blocking a certain amount of damage as a Tank suit

Daarnaast heeft Capcom ook al plannen voor post-launch content.

Exosuit variants that use different equipment for different play styles, like Deadeye with a burst-fire rifle that can also be used as a shotgun

Updates with each season that add more game content

Collaborations with other Capcom titles

Exoprimal verschijnt op 14 juli.