Naughty Dog en Iron Galaxy Studios blijven onvermoeibaar proberen om de pc-port van The Last of Us: Part I beter te laten draaien. De nieuwste patch, die versie 1.0.3.0 op ons loslaat, lost weer een hele resem problemen op, waarmee de game zijn mislukte launch opnieuw iets verder achter zich tracht te laten.

De ellenlange lijst met fixes vind je zoals gewoonlijk hieronder terug. Wat valt er zoal op? De toegevoegde mogelijkheid om de pijltjes op je toetsenbord aan andere acties toe te wijzen, bijvoorbeeld. Of de audio compatibiliteitsopties die aan het spel zijn toegevoegd. Én opnieuw enkele vervelende crashes die voorgoed tot het verleden zouden moeten behoren.