

Vanaf vandaag kunnen we opnieuw op avontuur met Aloy, dit in de Burning Shores uitbreiding voor Horizon: Forbidden West. We trekken ditmaal zuidwaarts naar de stad Los Angeles, waar nieuwe verhalen, gevaren en avonturen op ons wachten.

De uitbreiding komt natuurlijk met een nieuwe reeks Trophies om te verzamelen en die zijn met de release vandaag nu online gegaan op het PlayStation Network. Over het algemeen ziet het er niet al te ingewikkeld uit om de 100% te bereiken.

Gezien het een uitbreiding betreft, zit er dit keer geen platinum Trophy aan verboden. Overigens, als je helemaal blind de uitbreiding in wilt gaan, raden we je aan de lijst hieronder over te slaan in verband met wat lichte spoilers.

Goud

All Quests Completed

-Completed all main and side quests in the Burning Shores.

Zilver

Defeated Londra and His Horus

-Defeated the awakened Horus and put a stop to Londra’s plans.

All New Skills Learned

-Learned all new skills in the Burning Shores.

Specter Gauntlet Upgraded

-Fully upgraded the Specter Gauntlet.

Brons

Discovered the Ascension

-Located the missing Quen and discovered Londra’s plan to leave Earth.

Confronted Londra

-Uncovered the truth of Londra’s plans for the Quen and rescued Seyka’s sister.

Aided the Quen

-Helped the Quen of Fleet’s End recover priceless knowledge and rescue those held captive.

Reached Level 60

-Reached player level 60.

Used Brimshine

-Used Brimshine to purchase 1 outfit and 1 weapon.

Equipped an Elite Coil or Weave

-Equipped an elite coil on a weapon or an elite weave on an outfit.

Cauldron THETA Core Overridden

-Reached the Core of Cauldron THETA and accessed its information.

All New Machines Scanned

-Encountered and Focus scanned every new machine in the Burning Shores.

Completed the Dino Digits Quiz

-Recovered all Pangea Figurines and completed the Dino Digits quiz.

Recovered the Delvers’ Trove

-Recovered all Delver Trinkets and unearthed their trove.

Recovered All Aerial Captures

-Discovered and completed all Aerial Captures.

Used Grapple Strike on Machines

-Used Grapple Strike on 5 unique machines.

Killed Machines While Gliding

-Killed 5 machines with the Specter Gauntlet while gliding.

Killed Bileguts and Stingspawn

-Killed 5 Bileguts and 50 Stingspawn.

De uitbreiding is in de PlayStation Store beschikbaar voor een bedrag van € 19,99. Weet dat deze uitbreiding exclusief voor de PlayStation 5 is. Als je de game op de PlayStation 4 speelt of gespeeld hebt, is het niet mogelijk de extra content voor dat platform aan te schaffen.