Met enige regelmaat worden er klassieke games aan de bibliotheek van Nintendo Switch Online toegevoegd, zo ook nu weer. Het gaat ditmaal om de toevoeging van een viertal games die jaren terug zijn verschenen voor de SEGA Mega Drive.
Iedereen met een Nintendo Switch Online + Uitbreidingspakket abonnement heeft toegang tot de vier nieuw toegevoegde games en dat zijn de volgende:
- Flicky – An arcade game starring the adorable blue bird who later went on to become a reoccurring character within the Sonic The Hedgehog series. Little chirps are sunbathing on the terrace when Flicky arrives to pick them up for snack time. But… oh, no! It’s that mean old cat Tiger! Jump to get away, then smack him with a hammer or a mug so Flicky can get those chirps home safe.
- Pulseman – Set in the far future of 2015, where the ambitious, genius scientist Doc Waruyama schemes to conquer the galaxy. But an electrifyingly heroic boy named Pulseman is here to stop him! Pulseman’s adventures take him inside computer networks and to cities all over the globe in this vibrant side-scroller developed by Game Freak.
- Kid Chameleon – A side-scrolling action game that features a hero with nine faces set in the world of holograms. Use the special powers of his nine different helmets to beat over 100 levels!
- Street Fighter II’: Special Champion Edition – Street Fighter II’: Special Champion Edition improved on the original Street Fighter II when it entered the SEGA Genesis arena in 1993. This version adds even more options to keep the competition fierce, including mirror matches, new moves, the option to play in either Champion or Hyper modes, 11 speed settings, a Group Battle mode and it incorporates M. Bison, Balrog, Vega, and Sagat as selectable fighters. Sonic boom!
Mocht je niet over een Uitbreidingspakket beschikken voor je Nintendo Switch Online abonnement, dan kan je daarvoor hier terecht.