

Sony heeft in de afgelopen jaren de nodige ontwikkelaars overgenomen en het is bekend dat ze nog niet klaar zijn. Via het PlayStation Blog is nu een nieuwe aanwinst in de PlayStation familie aangekondigd: Firewalk Studios.

De studio werd in 2018 opgericht en heeft nog geen game uitgebracht. Toch zijn ze geen onbekende voor Sony, want in 2021 werd er een samenwerking tussen de twee bedrijven aangekondigd. Dit met het oog op de ontwikkeling en uitgave van een triple-A multiplayer game voor de PlayStation.

We weten nog altijd niet waar deze studio precies aan werkt, maar wat ze doen heeft erg veel indruk bij Sony PlayStation achtergelaten. Dit heeft geresulteerd in een overname, waardoor deze studio nu onder de vlag van Sony Worldwide Studios valt.

Eén van de redenen die aangestipt wordt voor de overname, is de kennis en kunde van de ontwikkelaar rondom live service games. Dit is precies iets waar Sony meer op in wil gaan zetten, dus dat maakt de overname waardevol.

“Every once in a while, you get to have an adventure.

Over five years ago, we jumped at the chance to set up a new studio and build a new IP from the ground up. Recalling our own favorite times with games, we founded Firewalk Studios around the idea of delivering memorable moments – those amazing, had-to-be-there times shared with other people. Our goal is to deliver those shared moments of joy to players around the world.

Building a new studio at scale has been an incredibly exhilarating and relentlessly daunting task. Fortunately, we’ve been supported by great partners throughout – ProbablyMonsters helped turbocharge us in setting up the studio, and Sony has been supporting our project and our creative vision from the beginning.

We’ve assembled some of the most inspired talent in the industry to deliver awe-inspiring new worlds and experiences filled with great core gameplay. The excitement of building something new for players has thoroughly energized the team and our partners, and we’ve been playtesting every day.

Today we’re taking the next natural step and joining PlayStation Studios. We’ve worked closely with Hermen and the very talented team at PlayStation for years, helping to make our new game even better. To join PlayStation Studios is to formally become part of a family that has produced many of the most storied games of our age, and we are honored.

We want to thank everyone who’s supported us along the way and those looking forward to our future. It’s been an incredible journey so far, and we can’t wait for the next chapter in this adventure.

Tony Hsu and Ryan Ellis, Studio Head & Game Director, Firewalk Studios