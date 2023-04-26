Electronic Arts en DICE hebben aangekondigd dat de 4.2 update voor Battlefield 2042 vanaf volgende week beschikbaar zal zijn op alle platformen waarop het spel beschikbaar is.

De update brengt naast een aantal bug fixes en verbeteringen aan de user experience ook een rework van de Discarded map. De infanterie gameplay op deze map liet wat te wensen over, daarom zijn vlaggen verplaatst en nieuwe paden en wegen toegevoegd. Daarnaast is ook de lighting verbeterd.

Je kunt het volledige overzicht aan veranderingen met de komende update hieronder teruglezen.

Battlefield 2042 update 4.2

Content

Map Rework: Discarded

The focus of our Discarded rework was to make the infantry gameplay more enjoyable and accessible. New flags have been added, and others have been moved closer to the main play areas, alongside several new paths and roads across the map. Global lighting has also received improvements.

Check out our overview below for a selection of areas that we feel are going to become quite entertaining once this rework goes live!

Areas of Improvements

Salvage Yards

What used to be an open field on the northwest side of the map has become the Salvage Yard. The car wrecks not only fit the theme of Discarded, but also add multiple cover opportunities for soldiers to outsmart the heavy vehicles roaming the area. There are several destructible houses on the outskirts of the flag that can serve as vantage points at the expense of being buried in their rubble.

Antenna

Whilst already an existing flag, we have brought this flag point closer to the Flooded Village based in the northern region of the map. With this new location, it now provides an improved link between the north area of the map (the green area) with the south (the beach). We reinforced the thought of military occupation by adding various military assets and we have improved the layout by populating the combat space with a few extra structures. You can also climb up the antenna, and parachute or Wingsuit from here down to the Colossus or to the Village.

Dismantled Hull

A destroyed convoy and rows of military cover now strengthen the frontlines of this flag.

The smoke from the convoy should conceal approaching players from snipers that may be waiting on the upper floors of the Hull. The core of the flag received a few improvements with military cover as well, allowing for infantry to push in forward less difficulty. Lastly, we closed off part of the side of the hull that faces the Colossus to limit the frequent sniping from the deck of the ship into this flag.

OTHER AREAS OF FOCUS

Collection & Customization Improvements

Implemented the ability to remove attachments from weapons within the Customization Screen.

Increased legibility of the Plus Menu in-game by only displaying the attachment category that is being changed.

Improved how attachments are moved and swapped out in the Customization Menu.

Increased the clarity of descriptive information on how suppressors function within the Collection Screen.

Fixed layout in the Customization screen so that info is displayed in the same place.

Reduced the amount of steps necessary to get into changing attachments.

End of Round Improvements

Introduced a new Squad Performance screen statistic called “Personal Best”. If you’ve reached a new record for statistics such as most kills, damage dealt, revives, assists, there is a chance for this stat to display for your efforts in going above and beyond on the battlefield.

During the End of Round flow it’s now possible to skip all the way to the main menu without leaving automatic matchmaking.

Updated Ribbon progression, increasing legibility of what rank was earned.

Improved art & animations across all of End of Round.

Round-based Game Modes will now have side switching enabled, and will now have increased visual communication to indicate what happens after the end of match timer ticks down.

Specialist Mastery Improvements

Updated Lis’ Mastery requirement to better fit her intended playstyle:

Old – 10 Kills when destroying Vehicles with the G-84 TGM to

New – 10 Kills and Assists when destroying Vehicles with the G-84 TGM

Uniform Soldier Aiming

We’re changing the default setting of Uniform Soldier Aiming from Off, to On, for both controller and mouse & keyboard gameplay. This feature is a tool which over time helps your aiming movement to gradually become more consistent during gameplay.

Our reasoning for having Uniform Soldier Aiming turned Off by default in Battlefield 2042 was because in previous Battlefield titles we expected a slower aim rate in zoom to be a benefit in helping players learn to aim. Instead, we have since observed that for both new and experienced players this variance does not promote good muscle memory build up.

Changelog

General & Gameplay Improvements

Doors that were previously controlled by the enemy team will now automatically open upon getting close to them rather than having to hold the interact button.

Updated the scoreboard to keep the Objective score in the right-most column for all objective-based game modes, for an easier overview.

Sundance Mastery now correctly tracks Assists on destroyed enemy vehicles when using the smart explosives.

Correct icon is now present for Irish and Sundance’s gadgets.

Dozer’s Ballistic Shield will no longer deflect/ricochet Sundance’s Scatter Grenade.

Soldiers will now become spotted on the minimap upon firing or throwing the following items: Smoke Grenade Launcher, SPH Explosive Launcher, Recoilless M5, Javelin and FXM-33.

The reload prompt no longer appears while you are knocked down and awaiting a revive.

The kill log will now display Ranger as the cause of death if you are killed by one of them upon self destructing.

Blasco no longer attempts to hug the ground and her arms should remain in the correct place when switching to her gadget while prone.

Improved HUD visibility across a number of different screen settings.

The icon above Ranger now pulsates correctly when self destructing.

Auto throw grenades and throwing knives option now behaves more consistently.

Fixed an issue that would cause players to be seen with the green highlight while reviving when they shouldn’t.

Fixed an issue where you couldn’t throw grenades through the frame off the watering robots in Renewal.

The repair tool now displays the overheat UI element correctly.

Fixed an issue where teammates couldn’t deal damage to friendly deployable shields.

Resolved an issue when landing with the parachute and the user repeatedly pressed the melee button it would sometimes cause an unintended animation.

The affected zone of Blasco’s X6-Infiltration Device will no longer display on the minimap whilst far away from the intended zone.

The name of Blasco’s specialist trait now appears in the HUD after exiting a vehicle and triggering the effect.

Players can no longer hear the Signal Jammer noise while in a downed state.

A reload animation is now present in first person view after a player fires the rocket launcher, throws a grenade and swaps back

Fixed an issue where weapon overheating behaved differently across different platforms.

The EOD Bot was getting a bit too friendly with Boris’ SG-36 Sentry Gun and instead of repairing it, would pick it up. Not figuratively speaking, don’t ask us how that would have looked, an EOD Bot rolling down the hills of Flashpoint with a Sentry Gun on it. Anyway, this will no longer take place and it will repair the turret instead, as intended.

Resolved an issue that allowed MCOM’s to be stuck in a state which prevented it from exploding upon using the EOD Bot on it.

Fixed an issue where you couldn’t pick up C5 or Claymore placed near or inside bushes.

If you throw a grenade while holding the Repair Tool, you can no longer see and hear the Repair Tool becoming active for a brief moment.

Fixed an issue which would cause multiple grenades to be thrown in a quicker succession than expected if Quick Throw grenades were enabled.

Updated Boris’ SG-36 Sentry Gun description to now mention targeting vehicles.

Battlefield Portal

Adding a CAV-Brawler to Battlefield Portal will no longer restrict you from saving the experience.

Improved consistency of the Vault Weapon attachments.

Corrected Recoil Modifiers across Bad Company 2 weapons.

MTAR-21’s fire modes can be changed within Battlefield 3 experiences.

Correct stats now display within the Collection screen for the RPK.

You can now switch between fire modes on the AEK-971.

Two consecutive bullets are fired when firing intermittently on auto with the AN-94.

You can now switch between fire modes on the AN-94.

Fixed an issue that resulted in multiple Battlefield Portal weapons showing incorrect fire modes shown on the Collection Screen.

Weapons

Fixed an issue that would occur to reloads when placing a gadget then entering and exiting a vehicle.

Fixed an issue where equipping the RPK-74M while repeatedly pressing the melee function with the bipod attachment equipped would cause a broken animation.

The Gewehr 43 will no longer have its bolt open within the Collection screen.

Tracers are no longer present on Subsonic ammo when equipped on the MP28.

The Type 88 LMG and SVD will now be held correctly within the left hand on the Main Screen and Collection Screen.

The Super 500 will now display a Prompt Reload option when running low on ammo.

Fixed damage sounds not playing when taking hits from Super 500.

Super 500’s crosshair is now an acceptable size while using a flechette shell.

Super 500’s crosshair is now an acceptable size while using a flechette shell. Fixed an issue that was causing the Prompt Reload option to keep appearing despite being disabled in the options menu.

The correct RoF is now present for GOL Sniper Magnum in Collection Tab.

Weapon Attachments

MTAR-21 Suppressor no longer deals more damage than Default Suppressors.

The Extended Barrel now affects the Rate of Fire when customized on PP-29.

The K30 magazines will now display the correct Rate of Fire within the collection screen.

The ADR Bipod weapon attachment no longer breaks the melee animation.

RM68’s Canted Sight no longer clips through the camera when firing in ADS with Shan 2.5X scope.

The M11 x6 Scope is no longer partially obscured while aiming down sights.

Vehicles