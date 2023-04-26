Binnen enkele dagen kunnen we eindelijk officieel aan de slag gaan met Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Cal Kestis heeft alvast zijn trouwe lightsaber in de hand genomen, want er staat hem opnieuw een spannend avontuur in ‘a galaxy far far away’ te wachten. Voor de Trophy- of Achievementjagers onder ons is er intussen ook goed nieuws, want de lijst met de te verdienen trofeeën is vrijgegeven.

Op het eerste gezicht lijkt dit een leuke lijst te worden: je hebt de normale trofeeën die je vrijspeelt door de verhaalmissies door te lopen, maar er zijn ook enkele specifieke scenario’s die je moet uitvoeren. Ook lijkt het erop dat je niet letterlijk elke collectable zal moeten verzamelen in de game.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor verschijnt op 28 april.

Platinum

The Jedi Survivor

– Unlock all Trophies

Goud

A Place You Could Call Home

– Complete the story

Blood, Sweat, and Tears

– Complete all Force Tears

Zilver

I’m a Living Legend

– Defeat all legendary adversaries

Star Tours

– Discover and complete all Jedi Chambers

Caij Match

– Gain the attention of a mysterious stranger

Perks of the Job

– Equip Perks in all slots

Skoova Diving

– Fill the aquarium in the cantina

Gambler

– Win all holotastics matches

Intergalactic Geographic

– Scan every type of enemy to fill out the Tactical Guide

Brons

Rooftop Duel

– Hidden Story Trophy

For Saw Gerrera

– Hidden Story Trophy

Grab Some Seat

– Hidden Story Trophy

The Past Made Present

– Hidden Story Trophy

Survivors, We Adapt

– Hidden Story Trophy

Among the Masters

– Hidden Story Trophy

For the Path

– Hidden Story Trophy

Out of Bedlam

– Hidden Story Trophy

Tanalorr Bound

– Hidden Story Trophy

Tragedy

– Hidden Story Trophy

At the Precipice

– Hidden Story Trophy

Into the Abyss

– Hidden Story Trophy

Han Slowlo

– Defeat 50 enemies under the effect of Slow

So Uncivilized

– Defeat 10 enemies with shots using the Point Blank skill

You’ve Got A Friend

– Direct your companions to assist in combat 10 times each

Catch!

– Hit 3 enemies with a single roller mine

They Never Saw It Coming

– Strike an unaware enemy 20 times

This is Canon

– Push an enemy into the Shattered Moon mining cannon

Get Down From There

– Attack 20 Lifted enemies

One With the Force

– Avoid 50 attacks using Focus Sight

Mirror Match

– A confused enemy defeats an enemy of the same type

Pinpoint

– Execute 10 perfectly timed precision releases

Slam Dunk

– Slam 5 enemies with a single use of Slam

Riposte

– Parry a Force Pull resisting enemy

King of the World

– Reach the highest point of Harvest Ridge

There Is No Try

– Help lift a ship out of the tar pits

Now, This Isn’t Podracing

– Travel 500m of distance while riding creatures

Cleaning Up

– Refresh the Refresher

They’re Probably Fine

– Drop your mount into the great unknown

Skywalker

– Keep your feet off the ground and walls for 60 seconds

It’s a Trap

– Explore the Phon’Qi Caverns

Max Capacity

– Have a packed cantina

Can You Pet the Bogling?

– You can pet the bogling

Who Gives a Puck

– Obtain your first bounty

Greezy Money

– Trade 25 collected items

Cobra Cal

– Train with your weapons while wearing a headband

A Presence I’ve Not Felt Since…

– Wear an old wardrobe staple

Hey, Luke At Us

– Equip a new cosmetic in every Cal slot

Road House

– Dropkick an enemy while wearing a mullet

Kitted Out

– Customize BD-1, the blaster, and Cal’s lightsaber with new parts

Growth Spurt

– Find space for a full garden

Reconnaissance

– Use BD-1 to investigate a target in the distance

Splurgle

– Purchase all of Doma’s merchandise

The Jedi Path

– Fully upgrade 3 skill trees