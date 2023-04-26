Binnen enkele dagen kunnen we eindelijk officieel aan de slag gaan met Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Cal Kestis heeft alvast zijn trouwe lightsaber in de hand genomen, want er staat hem opnieuw een spannend avontuur in ‘a galaxy far far away’ te wachten. Voor de Trophy- of Achievementjagers onder ons is er intussen ook goed nieuws, want de lijst met de te verdienen trofeeën is vrijgegeven.
Op het eerste gezicht lijkt dit een leuke lijst te worden: je hebt de normale trofeeën die je vrijspeelt door de verhaalmissies door te lopen, maar er zijn ook enkele specifieke scenario’s die je moet uitvoeren. Ook lijkt het erop dat je niet letterlijk elke collectable zal moeten verzamelen in de game.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor verschijnt op 28 april.
Platinum
The Jedi Survivor
– Unlock all Trophies
Goud
A Place You Could Call Home
– Complete the story
Blood, Sweat, and Tears
– Complete all Force Tears
Zilver
I’m a Living Legend
– Defeat all legendary adversaries
Star Tours
– Discover and complete all Jedi Chambers
Caij Match
– Gain the attention of a mysterious stranger
Perks of the Job
– Equip Perks in all slots
Skoova Diving
– Fill the aquarium in the cantina
Gambler
– Win all holotastics matches
Intergalactic Geographic
– Scan every type of enemy to fill out the Tactical Guide
Brons
Rooftop Duel
– Hidden Story Trophy
For Saw Gerrera
– Hidden Story Trophy
Grab Some Seat
– Hidden Story Trophy
The Past Made Present
– Hidden Story Trophy
Survivors, We Adapt
– Hidden Story Trophy
Among the Masters
– Hidden Story Trophy
For the Path
– Hidden Story Trophy
Out of Bedlam
– Hidden Story Trophy
Tanalorr Bound
– Hidden Story Trophy
Tragedy
– Hidden Story Trophy
At the Precipice
– Hidden Story Trophy
Into the Abyss
– Hidden Story Trophy
Han Slowlo
– Defeat 50 enemies under the effect of Slow
So Uncivilized
– Defeat 10 enemies with shots using the Point Blank skill
You’ve Got A Friend
– Direct your companions to assist in combat 10 times each
Catch!
– Hit 3 enemies with a single roller mine
They Never Saw It Coming
– Strike an unaware enemy 20 times
This is Canon
– Push an enemy into the Shattered Moon mining cannon
Get Down From There
– Attack 20 Lifted enemies
One With the Force
– Avoid 50 attacks using Focus Sight
Mirror Match
– A confused enemy defeats an enemy of the same type
Pinpoint
– Execute 10 perfectly timed precision releases
Slam Dunk
– Slam 5 enemies with a single use of Slam
Riposte
– Parry a Force Pull resisting enemy
King of the World
– Reach the highest point of Harvest Ridge
There Is No Try
– Help lift a ship out of the tar pits
Now, This Isn’t Podracing
– Travel 500m of distance while riding creatures
Cleaning Up
– Refresh the Refresher
They’re Probably Fine
– Drop your mount into the great unknown
Skywalker
– Keep your feet off the ground and walls for 60 seconds
It’s a Trap
– Explore the Phon’Qi Caverns
Max Capacity
– Have a packed cantina
Can You Pet the Bogling?
– You can pet the bogling
Who Gives a Puck
– Obtain your first bounty
Greezy Money
– Trade 25 collected items
Cobra Cal
– Train with your weapons while wearing a headband
A Presence I’ve Not Felt Since…
– Wear an old wardrobe staple
Hey, Luke At Us
– Equip a new cosmetic in every Cal slot
Road House
– Dropkick an enemy while wearing a mullet
Kitted Out
– Customize BD-1, the blaster, and Cal’s lightsaber with new parts
Growth Spurt
– Find space for a full garden
Reconnaissance
– Use BD-1 to investigate a target in the distance
Splurgle
– Purchase all of Doma’s merchandise
The Jedi Path
– Fully upgrade 3 skill trees