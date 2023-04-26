

Verschillende mededingingsautoriteiten doen onderzoek of hebben onderzoek gedaan naar de overname van Activision Blizzard door Microsoft. In sommige landen is het een slepend proces geworden, waarbij de argumenten over en weer vliegen en zelfs tot bizarre uitspraken hebben geleid.

Uiteindelijk is het per land aan de aangestelde commissie om te beoordelen of de overname wel of niet door kan gaan. Zo zijn de ogen onder andere gericht op de Europese Commissie, die eind volgende maand uitspraak doet. In de tussentijd was ook de Britse CMA hiermee bezig en zij komen met slecht nieuws voor Microsoft.

Via een persverklaring heeft de CMA kenbaar gemaakt dat ze de overname blokkeren. De voornaamste reden die opgevoerd wordt is dat de overname een te grote impact zou kunnen hebben op de markt van cloudgaming. Microsoft is volgens de CMA er niet in geslaagd om de zorgen die er waren weg te nemen tijdens gesprekken, hoorzittingen en meer.

“The CMA has prevented Microsoft’s proposed purchase of Activision over concerns the deal would alter the future of the fast-growing cloud gaming market, leading to reduced innovation and less choice for UK gamers over the years to come. Microsoft has a strong position in cloud gaming services and the evidence available to the CMA showed that Microsoft would find it commercially beneficial to make Activision’s games exclusive to its own cloud gaming service. Microsoft already accounts for an estimated 60-70% of global cloud gaming services and has other important strengths in cloud gaming from owning Xbox, the leading PC operating system (Windows) and a global cloud computing infrastructure (Azure and Xbox Cloud Gaming). The deal would reinforce Microsoft’s advantage in the market by giving it control over important gaming content such as Call of Duty, Overwatch, and World of Warcraft. The evidence available to the CMA indicates that, absent the merger, Activision would start providing games via cloud platforms in the foreseeable future. The cloud allows UK gamers to avoid buying expensive gaming consoles and PCs and gives them much more flexibility and choice as to how they play. Allowing Microsoft to take such a strong position in the cloud gaming market just as it begins to grow rapidly would risk undermining the innovation that is crucial to the development of these opportunities.”

Microsoft en Activision Blizzard hebben inmiddels ook gereageerd en stellen dat ze in hoger beroep gaan tegen deze uitspraak. Hoe het zich nu verder zal ontwikkelen is afwachten, maar feit is dat de overname nog lang niet afgerond kan worden. Overigens was de verwachting dat de CMA de overname juist zou goedkeuren, wat het een best verrassend resultaat maakt.