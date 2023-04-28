In onze special van de pc-versie van The Last of Us: Part I maakten we al duidelijk dat we niet te spreken zijn over de technische staat van de game. Inmiddels is deze port al een maand verkrijgbaar en blijft Naughty Dog hard doorwerken aan patches voor deze problemen. Met een nieuwe patch komen we op versie 1.0.4.0, die weer het een en ander heeft aangepast.
De belangrijkste eigenschap van deze patch is dat de optimalisatie voor diverse CPU’s én GPU’s flink is aangepakt. De game zou nu dus minder snel jouw hardware tot het randje hoeven te duwen. Daarnaast zijn er ook wat crashes en andere bugs aangepakt. Het volledige overzicht van alle verbeteringen van deze patch hebben we hieronder geplaatst.
The Last of Us Part I v1.0.4.0 Patch Notes for PC:
- Optimized CPU and GPU use throughout the game
- Improved texture fidelity and resolution on in-game Low and Medium settings
- Improved graphical fidelity on the in-game Low graphics preset, particularly water surfaces no longer appear black
- Fixed a crash that may occur during shader building
- Fixed a crash that may occur when quitting to the Main Menu
- Fixed a crash that may occur when dying after combat
- Fixed an issue where, on first boot, players may experience longer wait times to load into the game
- Added an option for players to lock and unlock performance stats simultaneously in the HUD menu (Options > HUD)
- Added descriptions in the Graphics menus to better explain when certain settings may affect another (Options > Display)
- Added a Texture Streaming Rate setting (Graphics > Texture Settings)
- Fixed an issue where skipping cutscenes during a critical load may cause the game to hang
- Fixed an issue where the shader load warning did not appear while relaunching the game
- Updated the VRAM bar to more accurately display the OS+Apps usage
- Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader read values for locked settings which may imply those same locked setting were active
- Fixed an issue where aiming downward while using keyboard and mouse (KBM) may increase camera sensitivity
- Refined the handling of certain commands that are assigned the same KBM keybinding
- Corrected Brazilian Portuguese, Croatian, Dutch, Finnish, French, Greek, Hungarian, LATAM Spanish, Spanish, Thai, and Traditional Chinese translations for multiple menu options
- [Ultrawide Displays] Corrected the Rangefinder reticle position for the bow
AMD
- Fixed a crash that may occur on AMD CPUs with affinity limited to X3D cores
- Fixed an issue where textures may render incorrectly on AMD GPUs
Steam
- Fixed an issue where the “It Can’t Be For Nothing” achievement did not trigger, despite acquiring all other achievements
Steam Deck
- Fixed an issue on Steam Deck where resetting Display settings to Default no longer enabled AMD FSR 2 (Options > Display)
Alweer een update gisteren ook al geloof ik
Ken iemand die t goed kon spelen tot laatste update, en toen had hij DSSL uitgezet en werkte het weer alleen soms een hapering.
@Anoniem-5670:
Ze zijn niet zo snel hier. 😉