

In onze special van de pc-versie van The Last of Us: Part I maakten we al duidelijk dat we niet te spreken zijn over de technische staat van de game. Inmiddels is deze port al een maand verkrijgbaar en blijft Naughty Dog hard doorwerken aan patches voor deze problemen. Met een nieuwe patch komen we op versie 1.0.4.0, die weer het een en ander heeft aangepast.

De belangrijkste eigenschap van deze patch is dat de optimalisatie voor diverse CPU’s én GPU’s flink is aangepakt. De game zou nu dus minder snel jouw hardware tot het randje hoeven te duwen. Daarnaast zijn er ook wat crashes en andere bugs aangepakt. Het volledige overzicht van alle verbeteringen van deze patch hebben we hieronder geplaatst.