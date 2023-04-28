

Uitgever Microïds heeft de laatste jaren meer games gemaakt omtrent tekenfilms en stripfiguren uit onze jeugd. Asterix & Obelix, Marsupilami, De Smurfen en nu mag Inspector Gadget zich ook aan dat rijtje toevoegen. Inspector Gadget: Mad Time Party verschijnt aanstaande herfst, zo kondigde Microïds aan.

Zoals de titel al doet vermoeden, wordt het een partygame die je met maximaal vier spelers kan spelen. Daarbij heeft Microïds ook een aantal screenshots gedeeld, waarop we zien dat andere bekende figuren uit de show zoals Penny en natuurlijk Dr. Claw ook in de game te vinden zullen zijn.

Inspector Gadget: Mad Time Party verschijnt deze herfst voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch en pc.

About

This new party game for one to four players will immerse you in the iconic world of Inspector Gadget. Stroll through the environments of the original series, meet characters such as Chief Quimby, Penny or the M.A.D. agents and use the various gadgets of the Inspector to fight the M.A.D. forces.

Wowsers! Play as the iconic Inspector Gadget and join your friends in this new party game! Metro City has fallen under the control of the evil Dr. Claw. In order to save the city, Inspector Gadget must use a time machine to go back in time. Unfortunately, the machine breaks down and the inspector’s ancestors are teleported to the present.

Your mission: Explore Metro City and confront Inspector Gadget’s ancestors to recover the missing parts of the machine. You’ll have to solve mini-game quests to unlock the bolts needed to repair it.

