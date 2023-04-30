Het is altijd fijn als een game opties biedt die de speelervaring voor jou kan verbeteren. Ben je van plan Redfall aan te schaffen (of te gaan spelen via Game Pass), dan zal je ook deze game kunnen aanpassen om jouw persoonlijke speelervaring te verbeteren.

Arkane Austin pakt flink uit met Redfall wat toegankelijkheidsmogelijkheden betreft. De game bevat een lange lijst aan opties die je kunt aanpassen. Denk hierbij aan het aan- en uitzetten van motion blur of het aanpassen van de ‘field of view’. De volledige lijst is als volgt: