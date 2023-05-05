Er is een nieuwe update beschikbaar voor de Xbox app op pc. Deze update brengt primair een tweetal nieuwe features naar de applicatie, maar het moment wordt ook gelijk aangegrepen om wat bugs op te lossen.

Na het installeren van de update zal je onder andere gebruik kunnen maken van nieuwe ‘accessibility filters’. Hiermee kan je gemakkelijker een bepaalde game vinden. Bij een aantal gamers werden sommige cloud-titels niet weergegeven en dat wordt ook opgelost met de nieuwe update.

De volledige changelog is als volgt:

Quick Games to Play and Longest Games collections added to your Home screen:

When browsing your Home Game Pass screen, you can scroll down to view various collection channels, including these new collections that list average gameplay times to fit your gaming preferences.

Accessibility filters for All PC Games:

Filtering the All PC Games list just got better by adding a wide variety of Accessibility filters to help find the right game for your needs.

Bug Fixes