Comic book liefhebbers en horror fanaten opgelet! Ontwikkelaar Blowfish Studios – bekend van Winter Ember en Blackwind – heeft namelijk de singleplayer horrorgame Shadowman: Darque Legacy aangekondigd. In dit actievolle horroravontuur neem je het op tegen allerlei demonen afkomstig uit de Darkside.
In de game speel je als lid van de Boniface familie die al generaties lang de mantel van Shadowman dragen. Een Shadowman leeft tussen twee werelden en heeft de eed afgelegd de grens tussen leven en dood te bewaken. Jack Boniface, één van de nieuwste Shadowman, moet het naast tegen demonen van de Darkside ook opnemen tegen de fanatieke Brethren cult.
Hieronder kan je de eerste teaser trailer bekijken evenals een aantal key features vinden. Shadowman: Darque Legacy verschijnt op de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en pc.
- Enthralling narrative: Pulse-pointed horror-action, with enthralling characters and dialogue
- Spine-chilling horror: An atmosphere thick with nerve-fraying tension
- Parallel worlds: Explore detailed environments across two realms, creating unique gameplay opportunities
- Punishing combat: Challenging, yet approachable and rewarding melee combat
- Action-packed boss encounters: Test your mettle against monstrous, demonic bosses from the darkest pits of the Deadside
For many thousands of years, the Shadow Men have protected the world of the living against threats crossing over from the spiritual plane known as Deadside – The place where everyone goes, without exception, when they die. Michael LeRoi is the current heir to the mysteries of this ancient lineage – bearer of the Mask of Shadows. When darkness falls, he becomes the Walker Between the Worlds, Immortal Voodoo Warrior, Taker of Souls, Lord of Deadside, the Shadow Man.
De originele was een klassieker
@Anoniem-1300:
Was of is?