Nu Redfall uit is en een drama blijkt te zijn, is het natuurlijk de vraag hoe Starfield later dit jaar zal uitpakken. Games van Bethesda Game Studios staan erom bekend in een wat discutabele staat te verschijnen, wat op termijn altijd recht wordt gezet, maar de druk ligt er na Redfall natuurlijk extra bovenop. Starfield zal de nare nasmaak van Redfall weg moeten spoelen en dat betekent ook meer betrokkenheid van Microsoft om een herhaling van eerder deze week te voorkomen.
Tegelijkertijd is Microsoft al jaren bezig om een grotere concurrent van Sony te worden. Dit doen ze door studio’s en uitgevers op te kopen en eigenlijk het Sony Worldwide Studios model te imiteren. Waar Sony dat veel succes oplevert, is dat bij Microsoft nog wat wankel. Maar met wat er in ontwikkeling is, krijgt die visie wel steeds meer vorm. Zo gaf Spencer al aan dat ze de komende kwartalen telkens een grote titel op het programma hebben staan.
Hierbij gaat het volgens Spencer uiteindelijk gewoon om de games. Microsoft is naar zijn zeggen niet in de industrie actief om Sony of Nintendo te verslaan met de meest verkochte consoles. Dat neemt niet weg dat het voor Microsoft vrij moeilijk is om de andere twee concurrenten bij te benen. Dat ligt niet aan de concurrentie, maar aan Microsoft zelf, zo zegt hij in de Kinda Funny podcast.
“We’re not in the business of out-consoling Sony or out-consoling Nintendo. There isn’t a great solution or win for us, and I know that will upset a ton of people, but it’s just the truth of the matter that when you’re third place in the console marketplace and the top two players are as strong as they are, and have in certain cases a very, very discrete focus on doing deals and other things that make being Xbox hard for us as a team. That’s on us, not on anybody else.
Our vision is that everybody who’s on console has to feel like they have a great experience and they’re a first-class citizen. They’ve invested a ton in our platform, but we are not in a position, and I see it out there… I see commentary that if you just build great games, everything would turn around. It’s just not true that if we go off and build great games, then all of a sudden, you’re going to see console share shift in some dramatic way.”
Daarbij is Starfield straks een belangrijke titel voor Microsoft en dit zou een system seller voor de Xbox Series X|S kunnen zijn. Toch is Microsoft daarin realistisch, Starfield zal namelijk niet de perfecte game worden, waardoor mensen geneigd zijn hun PlayStation 5 te verkopen.
Het gaat Microsoft juist niet om de console ‘oorlog’ winnen, want dat is onrealistisch. Het gaat meer om het aanbieden van een complete bibliotheek die eenvoudig toegankelijk is en dat spelers op de Xbox zich bevoorrecht voelen om entertainment op dat platform te beleven.
“But this idea that if we just focused more on great games on our console that somehow we’re going to win the console race, I think, doesn’t lay to the reality of most people. Like 90 percent of the people every year who walk into a retailer to buy a console are already a member of one of the three ecosystems, and their digital library is there.”
“I see a lot of pundits out there that kind of want to go back to the time when we all had cartridges and discs, and every new generation was a clean slate, and you could switch the whole console share. That’s just not the world that we are in today. There is no world where Starfield is an 11 out of 10, and people start selling their PS5. That’s not going to happen.”
Damage control is begonnen…
Jammer dat deze niet op de ps5 uit komt. Lijkt me toch wel n topper. Dan maar pc.