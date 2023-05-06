

Nu Redfall uit is en een drama blijkt te zijn, is het natuurlijk de vraag hoe Starfield later dit jaar zal uitpakken. Games van Bethesda Game Studios staan erom bekend in een wat discutabele staat te verschijnen, wat op termijn altijd recht wordt gezet, maar de druk ligt er na Redfall natuurlijk extra bovenop. Starfield zal de nare nasmaak van Redfall weg moeten spoelen en dat betekent ook meer betrokkenheid van Microsoft om een herhaling van eerder deze week te voorkomen.

Tegelijkertijd is Microsoft al jaren bezig om een grotere concurrent van Sony te worden. Dit doen ze door studio’s en uitgevers op te kopen en eigenlijk het Sony Worldwide Studios model te imiteren. Waar Sony dat veel succes oplevert, is dat bij Microsoft nog wat wankel. Maar met wat er in ontwikkeling is, krijgt die visie wel steeds meer vorm. Zo gaf Spencer al aan dat ze de komende kwartalen telkens een grote titel op het programma hebben staan.

Hierbij gaat het volgens Spencer uiteindelijk gewoon om de games. Microsoft is naar zijn zeggen niet in de industrie actief om Sony of Nintendo te verslaan met de meest verkochte consoles. Dat neemt niet weg dat het voor Microsoft vrij moeilijk is om de andere twee concurrenten bij te benen. Dat ligt niet aan de concurrentie, maar aan Microsoft zelf, zo zegt hij in de Kinda Funny podcast.

“We’re not in the business of out-consoling Sony or out-consoling Nintendo. There isn’t a great solution or win for us, and I know that will upset a ton of people, but it’s just the truth of the matter that when you’re third place in the console marketplace and the top two players are as strong as they are, and have in certain cases a very, very discrete focus on doing deals and other things that make being Xbox hard for us as a team. That’s on us, not on anybody else.

Our vision is that everybody who’s on console has to feel like they have a great experience and they’re a first-class citizen. They’ve invested a ton in our platform, but we are not in a position, and I see it out there… I see commentary that if you just build great games, everything would turn around. It’s just not true that if we go off and build great games, then all of a sudden, you’re going to see console share shift in some dramatic way.”