Sony heeft de ‘Big Games, Big Deals’ promotie online gezet in de PlayStation Store. Deze sale geeft korting op meer dan 1.200 verschillende games en additionele content. De korting kan oplopen tot 75%, waardoor je dus flink bespaart.
Hieronder een greep uit de aanbiedingen en voor het complete overzicht van afgeprijsde titels en content kan je hier in de PlayStation Store terecht. De aanbiedingen zijn geldig tot 24 mei, dus je hebt twee weken de tijd om de deals uit te pluizen.
- EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Standard Edition PS5 – Van €79,99 voor €31,99
- EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Standard Edition PS4 – Van €69,99 voor €20,99
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Vault Edition – Van €109,99 voor €82,49
- WWE 2K23 Deluxe Editie – Van €99,99 voor €74,99
- Need for Speed: Unbound – Van €79,99 voor €23,99
- Football Manager 2023 Console – Van €49,99 voor €29,99
- EA Sports PGA Tour Deluxe Edition – Van €94,99 voor €56,99
- Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €89,99 voor €62,99
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass – Van €24,99 voor €14,99
- Forspoken Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €104,99 voor €52,49
- Far Cry 6 Standard Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €69,99 voor €17,49
- Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Edition – Van €119,99 voor €35,99
- The Callisto Protocol – Digital Deluxe Edition PS5 – Van €89,99 voor €53,99
- The Callisto Protocol – Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 – Van €79,99 voor €47,99
- The Callisto Protocol: Season Pass – Van €28,49 voor €19,94
- Diablo II: Resurrected – Van €39,99 voor €13,19
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection – Van €59,99 voor €19,79
- Diablo Prime Evil Upgrade – Van €49,99 voor €16,49
- Riders Republic PS4 & PS5 – Van €69,99 voor €17,49
- Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €69,99 voor €41,99
- God of War III Remastered – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Assassin’s Creed: Origins – Van €69,99 voor €9,79
- Assassin’s Creed: Origins – Gold Edition – Van €99,99 voor €19,99
- Madden NFL 23 All Madden Edition PS5 en PS4 – Van €99,99 voor €29,99
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship – Van €59,99 voor €11,99
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy – Van €39,99 voor €13,99
- MONOPOLY PLUS – Van €14,99 voor €4,49
- Little Nightmares II PS4 & PS5 – Van €29,99 voor €9,89
- Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection – Van €49,99 voor €14,99
- Gas Station Simulator – Van €19,99 voor €14,99
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition – Van €39,99 voor €11,99
- MX vs ATV Legends – Van €39,99 voor €27,99
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole – Van €59,99 voor €11,99
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole – Gold Edition – Van €79,99 voor €19,99
- SnowRunner – 1-Year Anniversary Edition – Van €49,99 voor €29,99
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – Van €39,99 voor €19,99
- Dead Island Definitive Edition – Van €19,99 voor €2,99
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 PS4 & PS5 – Van €49,99 voor €9,99
- Thymesia – Van €29,99 voor €22,49
- Death’s Door – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil – Van €39,99 voor €19,99
- SCARLET NEXUS PS4 & PS5 – Van €69,99 voor €13,99
- SCARLET NEXUS Season Pass – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising – Nemesis Edition – Van €59,99 voor €29,99
- De Mighty Pups van PAW Patrol redden Avonturenbaai – Van €29,99 voor €17,99
- Dishonored 2 – Van €19,99 voor €3,99
- Anthem – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
- Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition – Van €34,99 voor €11,54
- Predator: Hunting Grounds – Van €39,99 voor €19,99
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan PS4 & PS5 – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR – Van €69,99 voor €23,09
- Necromunda: Hired Gun – Van €39,99 voor €15,99
- Lost Judgment Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €69,99 voor €24,49
- Bus Driver Simulator – Van €19,99 voor €6,99
