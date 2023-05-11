

Microsoft heeft de details van de laatste Xbox update bekendgemaakt en die komt vanzelfsprekend met een aantal nieuwe features en mogelijkheden voor de Xbox One en Xbox Series X|S. De update wordt wereldwijd uitgerold en kan dus ieder moment op je Xbox opduiken als die niet al voor je beschikbaar is.

De belangrijkste punten van deze nieuwe update hebben we hieronder op een rijtje gezet:

View Xbox gamertags of your Discord friends

When your Discord account is linked to Xbox, you can join voice channels from your Discord servers directly from your Xbox console. Starting today, you’ll be able to see the Xbox gamertags of your Discord friends while you’re connected to Discord Voice from your Xbox. This makes it easier to add each other as Xbox friends and send each other Xbox game invites.

New sort and filter options in the Microsoft Store on Xbox.com

It’s easier than ever to find your next favorite Xbox games and entertainment in the Microsoft Store on Xbox. Now there are new sort and filter options on the pages you can browse on Xbox.com and on your Xbox console that pull in price, subscriptions, supported languages, and accessibility features to find the perfect games for you.

Xbox Wireless Controller firmware update

Keeping your controller updated with the latest software maximizes your controller’s capabilities and compatibility. We’re rolling out a firmware update that includes bug fixes for unexpected slow battery drain in controllers with internal batteries like Xbox Elite Series 2 and Xbox Adaptive controllers or the Xbox rechargeable battery.

The length of time that a rechargeable battery lasts depends on how often you recharge it. You can check the battery level of your controller anytime. The battery indicator is in the upper-right corner of any screen on your Xbox console. If you don’t see the battery indicator, go to Profile & system > Settings > Devices & connections > Accessories, and then select the controller you’re using. Select More options. The battery indicator is above the controller image.

There is also a bug fix for controllers that disconnect in games when using headphones with 4K, 120Hz, and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) enabled. You can update your controller wirelessly or with a USB connection.

Xbox Game Pass Quests are now easier to find on the new Rewards tab

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Console plan members can earn Microsoft Rewards points by playing games from the Xbox Game Pass library. Starting today, we’re experimenting with different experiences to make Quests easier to find. Xbox Game Pass Quests in your profile are moving from the Gaming tab to the new Rewards tab. You can also jump to them quickly by pressing the Xbox button to open the guide, choosing Profile & system, selecting your profile, and then choosing My rewards. As we roll this out, a random subset of users will be able to give it a try.

And after you earn all your rewards, head to the Microsoft Rewards app on your Xbox to spend your points. Redeem points for Xbox gift cards and use them for in-game content, games, devices, movies, apps, accessories, and more.