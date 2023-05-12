Ubisoft heeft aangekondigd dat Trackmania op 15 mei zal verschijnen voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en Amazon Luna. De game zal kosteloos te downloaden en spelen zijn, aangezien het een free-to-play release betreft.
De trailer hieronder vertelt je eigenlijk alles wat je moet weten, maar voor een sneller overzicht hieronder op een rijtje even de key features.
- Play solo or multiplayer on seasonal campaigns and keep track of your progression with medal collection, trophies, and regional and worldwide rankings.
- Experience player-made tracks in the Arcade Channel renewed every hour.
- Learn how to create in Trackmania with the simple track editor, the skin editor, and the replay editor.
- Compete with players from all around the world and represent your country in the weekly Nations League.
Het betreft hier overigens dezelfde game die al sinds 1 juli 2020 op pc beschikbaar is via Steam en de Epic Games Store.
Trackmania was toch al gratis te downloaden in de store?