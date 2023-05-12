In december werd de klassieke en geliefde RPG-game The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt voorzien van een current-gen update en daarmee schoot Geralt of Rivia zichzelf een weg terug in de harten van veel RPG-liefhebbers. Hoewel de current-gen patch welkom was, was het geen vlekkeloze launch.

Sinds de lancering wordt er hard gewerkt om de game verder te optimaliseren en dat brengt nieuwe updates voort. Zo ook nu, want update 4.03 voor The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is beschikbaar en deze pakt een paar specifieke problemen aan.

Zo worden er bepaalde crashes met de pc-versie uit de wereld geholpen en ook de consoleversies worden voorzien van bug fixes. Verder worden er nog wat bugs in quests aangepakt, zoals je kunt zien in de onderstaande patch notes.