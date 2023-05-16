Vermaak je je nog regelmatig met Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt en keek je altijd weer uit naar nieuwe content en updates voor de game? Dan hebben we slecht nieuws voor je. Sharkmob heeft laten weten dat zij de free-to-play Battle Royale-titel niet langer zullen ondersteunen.

Je ziet weleens dat wanneer de ondersteuning stopt, het spel offline zal worden gehaald. Dat is echter niet het geval met Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt. De free-to-play game zal zolang er een actieve community is gewoon online blijven. Om toch voor wat variatie te zorgen wordt er een ‘player voting’-systeem geïntroduceerd, dat er voor zal zorgen dat er nieuwe items vrijgespeeld kunnen worden. Hoe dit precies zal werken wordt op een latere datum uit de doeken gedaan.

Het officiële statement van Sharkmob is als volgt:

“Bloodhunt is a game that we developed as a standout title in the popular battle royale genre, where we focused on creating an immersive and unique experience for players that enjoy games that are easy to learn but difficult to master.

Ever since launch, we have been on a journey to excite and delight our players, however, while we have an amazing and very engaged community, we haven’t been able to reach the critical mass needed to sustain development. This has led us to the decision to stop further development of Bloodhunt.

With that said, Bloodhunt servers will stay up and the game will remain available to play. Our aim is to keep the servers going for as long as we have an active player base and community. For those who enjoy the game and want to continue playing, we have worked on some solutions to ensure that the game continues to be interesting. An in-game player voting system will be deployed to regularly unlock new things and keep Bloodhunt fresh. We will share more granular details about how this system works when we get closer to releasing our next update, which will be the last planned patch for Bloodhunt. Beyond that update, patches will only be related to maintenance.

We are also looking at turning off real currency purchasing on September 26. Before this happens, we will implement a way to earn in-game tokens more easily so players can continue to play and unlock cosmetics beyond this date.

While we are as sad as you are that Bloodhunt development has now come to an end, please know that this was a difficult decision to make, and we take this experience with us in the development of coming games.

We hope you will still have many enjoyable experiences in Bloodhunt, and we look forward to seeing you on the streets of Prague!”