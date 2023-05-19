

De laatste jaren maken games rondom onze favoriete Galliërs weer een opleving. Zo is de Asterix & Obelix XXL-serie nieuw leven ingeblazen wat tot best vermakelijke games kan leiden. Nu wil uitgever Nacon samen met ontwikkelaar Jumpgate AB het over een hele andere boeg gooien. Asterix & Obelix: Heroes wordt namelijk een heuse cardgame.

Hoe we ons deze game precies moeten voorstellen durven we nog niet te zeggen. Onze gedachten gaan in eerste instantie richting games zoals Hearthstone en Gwent, maar als we de onderstaande uitspraken van de ontwikkelaar lezen vermoeden we dat de game wellicht iets meer om handen heeft.

Asterix & Obelix: Heroes staat in ieder geval gepland voor release in september op pc en ‘consoles’, waarbij de Nintendo Switch in ieder geval bij naam wordt genoemd.

For more than 60 years now, Asterix has delighted fans of all ages around the world. This is also the goal of Asterix & Obelix: Heroes, a game designed with everyone in mind, including gamers, thanks to this brand-new concept set in the world of the famous Gaul.

Asterix & Obelix: Heroes is a card game with RPG mechanics in which players collect their favorite Gaulish heroes and then prepare to attack the Romans. During the adventure, players earn new cards with unique characteristics and take part in challenges and events that are encountered around the map. Fans of the franchise will be pleased to rediscover the iconic locations, characters and art style of Asterix’s various adventures over the years.