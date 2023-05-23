

Vorige week dook het nieuws op dat Weird West mogelijk naar de Nintendo Switch zou komen. Dit naar aanleiding van het beoordelen van de titel door de Duitse rating board. Nu een week later hebben ontwikkelaar Wolfeye Studios en uitgever Devolver Digital de Nintendo Switch versie officieel aangekondigd.

De game zal voor het platform van Nintendo uitkomen als Weird West: Definitive Edition, maar een releasedatum is nog niet gecommuniceerd. Het is dus even de vraag wanneer de game precies uitkomt, maar gezien de uitgever over twee weken een showcase gepland heeft staan zullen we daar vast meer horen.

Hieronder een algemeen overzicht met alle details.

About

Discover a dark fantasy reimagining of the Wild West where lawmen and gunslingers share the frontier with fantastical creatures. Journey through the story of a group of atypical heroes, written into legend by the decisions you make in an unforgiving land. Each journey is unique and tailored to the actions taken—a series of high stakes adventures where everything counts and the world reacts to the choices you make. Form a posse or venture forth alone into an otherworldly confines of the Weird West and make each legend your own.

Key Features