

Hoewel de CMA en de FTC moeilijk doen over de overname van Activision Blizzard door Microsoft, heeft de EU zijn goedkeuring uitgesproken wat een flinke stap vooruit is voor de Amerikaanse softwaregigant. In de tussentijd houden meer mededingingsautoriteiten zich met de kwestie bezig en de laatste goedkeuring komt nu uit Zuid-Korea.

De Korea Fair Trade Comission (KFTC) heeft zijn goedkeuring uitgesproken over de deal en ze hebben geen zorgen over mogelijke restricties op de concurrentiemarkt als games van Blizzard exclusief worden gemaakt. Eén van de aanvoerpunten hiervoor is dat games van Activision Blizzard op de Zuid-Koreaanse markt niet bijster populair zijn, waardoor de impact minimaal zal zijn.

“The combined market share of games developed and distributed by Microsoft and Blizzard is small, the popularity of Blizzard’s major games in Korea is not as high as overseas, and there are a number of popular game developers that competitors can deal with alternatively, so there is no possibility of foreclosure to exclude competing game service companies.

Even in the event of a blockade, the effect of converting competitors’ consumers to its service subscribers is minimal due to the low popularity of Blizzard’s games, and competitors have a significant market share, so there is no risk of exclusion from competition.”