De Tweede Wereldoorlog blijft een inspiratie voor veel gamestudio’s om op terug te vallen. Niet vreemd ook, want de verhalen en gruwelen uit deze periode zijn eindeloos en er valt altijd wel een nieuwe insteek te vinden voor een game. Wie dit tijdperk graag wil herleven, maar dit keer in een turn-based jasje, kan dat dit jaar doen met Classified: France ’44.

In deze game gaan we specifiek naar Frankrijk in juni 1944 en zien we de gebeurtenissen voorafgaand aan de historische dropping op de stranden van Normandië. Je hebt een squad bestaande uit commando’s van de Geallieerden en Franse verzetsstrijders.

De hoeveelheid chaos die jij veroorzaakt onder de Gestapo door keuzes te maken, zorgt ervoor dat je meer aandacht op je krijgt. Keuzes maken is dus een groot onderdeel van de gameplay in deze titel.

Verder belooft de game dat meerdere playthroughs verschillend zullen zijn en ook liefhebbers van custom missies kunnen hun hart ophalen. De game zal namelijk een Mission Creator tool hebben, waarmee je jouw eigen gemaakte missies met de online community kan delen.

Hieronder vind je nog een aantal key features en de eerste trailer van Classified: France ’44. Deze game verschijnt ergens dit jaar op de PS5, Xbox Series X|S en pc.