De Tweede Wereldoorlog blijft een inspiratie voor veel gamestudio’s om op terug te vallen. Niet vreemd ook, want de verhalen en gruwelen uit deze periode zijn eindeloos en er valt altijd wel een nieuwe insteek te vinden voor een game. Wie dit tijdperk graag wil herleven, maar dit keer in een turn-based jasje, kan dat dit jaar doen met Classified: France ’44.
In deze game gaan we specifiek naar Frankrijk in juni 1944 en zien we de gebeurtenissen voorafgaand aan de historische dropping op de stranden van Normandië. Je hebt een squad bestaande uit commando’s van de Geallieerden en Franse verzetsstrijders.
De hoeveelheid chaos die jij veroorzaakt onder de Gestapo door keuzes te maken, zorgt ervoor dat je meer aandacht op je krijgt. Keuzes maken is dus een groot onderdeel van de gameplay in deze titel.
Verder belooft de game dat meerdere playthroughs verschillend zullen zijn en ook liefhebbers van custom missies kunnen hun hart ophalen. De game zal namelijk een Mission Creator tool hebben, waarmee je jouw eigen gemaakte missies met de online community kan delen.
Hieronder vind je nog een aantal key features en de eerste trailer van Classified: France ’44. Deze game verschijnt ergens dit jaar op de PS5, Xbox Series X|S en pc.
- Every Shot Counts – In Classified: France ’44‘s unique morale system, every shot taken affects you or your enemies. Suppress and break your opposition, giving you a brief window to flank your cowering targets and finish them off.
- Shape the Battle – Use stealth tactics to eliminate key targets and start the fight on your terms. However, the more kills you make, the more enemies will begin to suspect that something’s wrong, so be ready to unleash your ambush before they sniff you out!
- Build your Team – An authentic and characterful mix of heroes will be yours to choose from, each with their own story to tell. Train, customise and equip them with your growing arsenal of skills and weapons. Raise the morale of your team by spending time around the campfire, and learning about their lives as they fight across the war-ravaged fields of occupied France.
- Experience History – Complete challenging objectives in over 45 missions supplied to your team by the French forces. Choose which missions suit your strategy to grow the resistance and support your ultimate goals. Manage your team by sending them on strategic operations.
- Built to Last – Updates and expansions will grow the world of Classified: France ’44, bringing new and exciting elements to your freedom fight. Our Classified Mission Creator and the modding tools ensure there will always player-created content to explore.
- On to Victory – Classified: France ’44 is full of challenge. Work out the optimum grand strategy while deploying the best tactical play and discover the game’s multiple endings. What will your D-Day look like?