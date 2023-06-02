

Nintendo heeft Everybody 1-2 Switch aangekondigd voor de Nintendo Switch. De game is een vervolg op de game 1-2 Switch die in maart 2017 verscheen. Lang hoeven we niet op deze titel te wachten, want de release staat gepland voor 30 juni dit jaar. Verder kent de game een schappelijke adviesprijs: € 29,99.

Bij interesse is het mogelijk de game in pre-order te plaatsen via de Nintendo eShop. Daarvoor kan je hier terecht. Helaas hebben we nog geen beelden van de game, die zullen binnenkort vrijgegeven worden. Hieronder wel een algemeen overzicht met wat details.

Wanna party? Break out the Nintendo Switch™ system and laugh it up at your next game night!

Mix up your next get-together with the Everybody 1-2-Switch!™ game. Grab some Joy-Con™ controllers* or smart devices** for team-based games that are easy to set up and feature everything from balloons to aliens, and more! People at your next party can get moving and show off their teamwork in this multiplayer mashup.

A mix of games and modes to keep you on your toes!

Use Joy-Con controllers or smart devices, team up, and let the games begin. Split into teams and see which group can win a certain number of games first. Many games have several variations that change up the rules or add extra challenge!