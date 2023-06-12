Altijd al eens jouw kinderdroom willen waarmaken en in de schoenen van een politieagent willen stappen? Dan heeft ontwikkelaar Fallen Tree Games dé game voor jou: The Precint. In deze neon-noire sandbox game stap je in de blinkende politielaarzen van Nick Cordell Jr. die het mysterie van zijn vermoorde vader moet zien op te lossen.

We kregen al een eerste trailer te zien gevuld met gameplay, maar een releasedatum is momenteel nog niet bekend. The Precinct is in ontwikkeling voor de PS5, Xbox Series X|S en pc. Lees hieronder meer en bekijk de trailer.

About

You are Officer Nick Cordell Jr. As a rookie beat cop fresh out of the Academy, you’re on the front line of defense for Averno’s citizens. Dive into a world of thrilling car chases, procedurally-generated crimes, and a healthy dose of 1980s noir as you protect the populace and solve the mystery of your father’s murder in the line of duty.

Take to the Streets

A love letter to classic cop movies, The Precinct combines police sim detail with action sandbox spectacle. Patrol the streets and respond to callouts to fight criminals petty and powerful. Choose your own tactics in thrilling chases and shootouts. Feel the shifting power struggles of Averno’s gangs in a living city full of procedurally generated crimes, from parking infractions to bank heists, street racing to drug deals.

Hot Pursuit

Speed through the city in intense car and helicopter chases and pursue your mark through twisting alleyways before bringing them to justice. There’s no need to be a lone wolf: You’ve got Averno’s Finest backing you up, with an in-depth support system that allows you to call in squad cars, roadblocks, spike strips, and more.

A Sleepless City

Explore the ever-shifting criminal underbelly of Averno City. Deal with yuppies, bums, street vendors and furious taxi drivers from the Projects to the Financial District. Chase perps through neon-lit alleys, rain-soaked streets, and grand, decaying parklands, all subject to a day / night cycle and dynamic weather. This is the 1980s East Coast in all its neon-noir glory.

Key Features