

Bandai Namco heeft aangekondigd dat ze op 14 september de Baten Kaitos I & II remaster zullen uitbrengen. Deze collectie verschijnt op die datum voor de Nintendo Switch en bij deze aankondiging hoort natuurlijk een trailer die je hieronder kan bekijken.

Ook heeft de uitgever een algemene omschrijving van de remasters gedeeld, die we eveneens hieronder hebben geplaatst. De remaster collectie is al in de Nintendo eShop te vinden, al is een prijs nog niet bekendgemaakt. Het zal vast niet lang duren voordat een pre-order mogelijk zal zijn.

Bij interesse kan je hier terecht.

Players will have the opportunity to discover or rediscover the emotional journeys of the Baten Kaitos series, which features distinct card-based RPG systems that allow for split-second decisions—edging participants closer to victory. Players will take the role of a Guardian Spirit and guide each game’s protagonist and their companions through their journey.

Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean tells the story of Kalas who, while seeking revenge for the death of his brother and grandfather, meets Xelha as both embark on a journey to defeat the Alfard Empire.

Baten Kaitos Origins takes place 20 years before the events of the first game. The story involves Sagi, a spiriter who has a connection with Guardian Spirits and is part of the Dark Service—an elite unit of the Alfard Empire. Sagi sets on a journey to clear his name after being framed, and to unveil the empire’s secrets.