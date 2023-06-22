

De game Chicken Police: Paint it Red verscheen in 2020 en kreeg uitstekende beoordelingen op Steam. Nu drie jaar later is het vervolg aangekondigd: Chicken Police: Into the HIVE. Een gloednieuw avontuur waarin het duo van weleer weer terugkeert.

Voor het vervolg blijft de ontwikkelaar de oorspronkelijke visuele stijl en vibe hanteren, zoals ook te zien is in de trailer hieronder. De game is in ontwikkeling voor de pc en staat gepland voor een release ergens in 2024.

Hieronder een algemene omschrijving van Chicken Police: Into the HIVE.