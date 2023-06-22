De game Chicken Police: Paint it Red verscheen in 2020 en kreeg uitstekende beoordelingen op Steam. Nu drie jaar later is het vervolg aangekondigd: Chicken Police: Into the HIVE. Een gloednieuw avontuur waarin het duo van weleer weer terugkeert.
Voor het vervolg blijft de ontwikkelaar de oorspronkelijke visuele stijl en vibe hanteren, zoals ook te zien is in de trailer hieronder. De game is in ontwikkeling voor de pc en staat gepland voor een release ergens in 2024.
Hieronder een algemene omschrijving van Chicken Police: Into the HIVE.
Now, together with Joystick Ventures, The Wild Gentlemen is working around the cluck to dive deeper into the city of Clawville with Chicken Police: Into the HIVE! As society slowly begins to collapse, Sonny and Marty embark to crack the biggest case of their lives — one that will take them into the insect underworld and force them to face the darkest reaches of their past. Experience more of the series’s grim story, gritty atmosphere and absurd humor, wrapped up in a mystery-solving investigation inspired by point-and-click adventures and visual novels.
In this character-driven film noir detective adventure, you must gather clues, interrogate suspects, and use your creativity to solve problems in a variety of ways to uncover a world-shattering conspiracy. While freely exploring Clawville and its 35+ locations, you will meet more than 30 fully dubbed characters, each with their own role to play in this dramatic tale of murder, betrayal and love. Besides the main story, there will be a myriad of side quests, pathways and opportunities to explore in Chicken Police: Into the HIVE!