

Een bekende naam in het Xbox kamp is Larry Hryb, ook wel bekend als Major Nelson. Na 22 jaar heeft hij aangekondigd dat hij Microsoft gaat verlaten. Dit liet hij via Twitter weten, waarbij hij aangeeft uit te kijken naar de volgende stap in zijn carrière.

Hryb was bij Microsoft binnen de Xbox afdeling de Director of Programming en hij trad ook vaak als woordvoerder naar buiten, wat hem tot een bekende heeft gemaakt in het Xbox kamp. Wat hij precies gaat doen nu hij vertrekt bij Microsoft is (nog) niet bekend.

“After 20 incredible years, I have decided to take a step back and work on the next chapter of my career. As I take a moment and think about all we have done together, I want to thank the millions of gamers around the world who have included me as part of their lives.

Also, thanks to Xbox team members for trusting me to have a direct dialogue with our customers. The future is bright for Xbox and as a gamer, I am excited to see the evolution.”