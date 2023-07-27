

Nintendo voegt zo nu en dan nieuwe klassiekers toe aan het Nintendo Switch Online + Uitbreidingspakket. Er staan ook nu weer nieuwe titels klaar. Nintendo heeft laten weten dat ze The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages en The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons beschikbaar hebben gesteld.

Het gaat hier om twee klassieke Game Boy games, die dus toegankelijk zijn met het standaard Nintendo Switch Online abonnement. Hieronder per titel een korte omschrijving om een betere indruk te krijgen.