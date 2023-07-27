Nintendo voegt zo nu en dan nieuwe klassiekers toe aan het Nintendo Switch Online + Uitbreidingspakket. Er staan ook nu weer nieuwe titels klaar. Nintendo heeft laten weten dat ze The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages en The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons beschikbaar hebben gesteld.
Het gaat hier om twee klassieke Game Boy games, die dus toegankelijk zijn met het standaard Nintendo Switch Online abonnement. Hieronder per titel een korte omschrijving om een betere indruk te krijgen.
- The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages – In The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages, the Land of Labrynna has fallen into darkness. But hope remains that a hero can still prevent Veran, Sorceress of Shadows, from plunging the world into an endless night. Link is ready with a hand to lend help and the power to bend time, but his abilities also present unique challenges. If a river blocks Link’s path in the present, he can travel to the past and move a stone, redirecting the flow of water. Likewise, if he plants seeds in the past, he’ll find full-grown trees and vines waiting for him when he returns to the present. With a cast full of vivid characters, including Impa and the giant Maku Tree, and a range of iconic tools to deploy, Link must crisscross through the past in order to safeguard the future.
- The Leged of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons – In The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons, Link must fight to stop the power-hungry general Onox in the troubled land of Holodrum, where the harmonious cycle of nature has been disrupted. Don’t let the land slowly wither – instead, change the seasons to overcome puzzling obstacles! If Link finds a small plant at the bottom of a cliff, transform the season to spring, and use the newly grown flower to get a boost up to the top. Or when facing a deep lake, use the Rod of Seasons to shift into winter, letting Link walk over the ice. Can Link rescue the Season Spirits before all is thrown into chaos and the bountiful gifts of nature rot?
Hopelijk komt er een remake hiervan.
Ze mogen ook een Ocarina of Time 2 maken of een soortgelijke gameplay want ik ben die Zelda BotW en TotK helemaal zat. Het is in mijn ogen geen eens een Zelda game. Ze moeten die Zelda game weer terugzetten naar de originele status. Ik mis wel die basic’s, want die feeling word steeds verder weg verwaterd
@Anoniem-8137:
“Ze moeten die Zelda game weer terugzetten naar de originele status. Ik mis wel die basic’s, want die feeling word steeds verder weg verwaterd”
Praat jij echt zo?
Ouwe meuk
Speel ik wel op retropie