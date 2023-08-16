

De MMO DC Universe Online is uiteraard prima te spelen op de PlayStation 5 en Xbox Series X|S, maar dit dan wel via backwards compatibility. Een current-gen upgrade ontbrak tot op heden, maar daar komt eind dit jaar verandering in.

Via een update op de website van de game is aangekondigd dat er een native current-gen versie zal verschijnen in het najaar. Een specifieke datum is nog niet genoemd. De upgrade komt met verschillende optimalisaties voor de meest moderne systemen, zoals te verwachten valt.

Daarnaast valt uit de korte update op te maken dat de game voorzien wordt van verschillende quality of life verbeteringen, dit is iets wat stapsgewijs uitgerold zal worden. Dit gebeurt nu al en zal door blijven gaan na de release van de current-gen versie.

“Along with the performance gains found playing natively on the latest and greatest hardware, the team is also working on gameplay and quality of life improvements to match. This initiative is a long-term endeavor that is already underway. You will see some of these improvements launch over the next few months prior to release on the new consoles, some of them at launch, and some of them following over the course of next year. Stay tuned for a future update with more information.

Now, you may be wondering what this means for playing DCUO with your friends, and let us assure you right away that whether you choose to move to the latest console or stay on your current one, you will still be playing on the same servers with your same characters and friends, and with all of your purchases and achievements seamlessly intact. All you need to do is log in with the same PSN or Xbox account once you have downloaded the game on your new system.”