

Liefhebber van strategiegames en die het liefst op je Nintendo Switch spelen? Dan hebben we goed nieuws! De Company of Heroes Collection is namelijk voor het platform van Nintendo aangekondigd en die collectie moet nog dit najaar verschijnen.

De uitgave bevat naast de game de twee uitbreidingen die ooit voor de titel zijn verschenen, waardoor je het complete pakket in huis haalt. We hebben hieronder een korte aankondigingstrailer die een indruk geeft en daaronder een overzicht met algemene informatie.

About

Take command in World War II, in the renowned real-time strategy masterpiece now available on console for the very first time. The game that redefined real-time strategy makes its Nintendo Switch debut in the Company of Heroes Collection—combining the World War II real-time strategy classic and its two epic expansions into one explosive package. Master the challenging blend of fast-moving combat and squad-based tactics, and lead the charge with an all-new control scheme, custom-built for console commanders.

Fight on either side—leading American, British, Panzer Elite and Wehrmacht forces through their historic campaigns in the Battle of Normandy, or create custom battles and pit them against one another in the highly replayable Skirmish mode.

Key Features