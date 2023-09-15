Tijdens de recente Nintendo Direct heeft het bedrijf weer talloze updates gemeld, nieuws gebracht en onthullingen gedaan. Een daarvan ging over de RPG Eastward dat in 2021 verscheen. De game kent een unieke stijl en scoort erg goed op onder andere Steam. Niet zo gek ook dat er daarom een uitbreiding voor komt, al is dit misschien anders dan je had verwacht.

Eastward krijgt namelijk een farm simulator-achtige uitbreiding deze winter. De uitbreiding gaat onder de naam Eastward: Octopia en hierin zien we personages Sam en John het drukke leven achter zich laten om lekker voedsel te gaan verbouwen.

Hieronder zie je hoe de uitbreiding er uit gaat zien evenals een aantal key features die je mag verwachten van Eastward: Octopia.