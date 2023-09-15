Tijdens de recente Nintendo Direct heeft het bedrijf weer talloze updates gemeld, nieuws gebracht en onthullingen gedaan. Een daarvan ging over de RPG Eastward dat in 2021 verscheen. De game kent een unieke stijl en scoort erg goed op onder andere Steam. Niet zo gek ook dat er daarom een uitbreiding voor komt, al is dit misschien anders dan je had verwacht.
Eastward krijgt namelijk een farm simulator-achtige uitbreiding deze winter. De uitbreiding gaat onder de naam Eastward: Octopia en hierin zien we personages Sam en John het drukke leven achter zich laten om lekker voedsel te gaan verbouwen.
Hieronder zie je hoe de uitbreiding er uit gaat zien evenals een aantal key features die je mag verwachten van Eastward: Octopia.
- Help Sam & John lead a peaceful new life in the countryside – no miasma, no hardships, just happy times in a parallel universe
- Revitalise a neglected farmstead; grow crops, rear animals, forage in the wetlands, talk to ghosts, and spend your nights casting your line in the local fishing holes
- Construct and upgrade stores and homes to restore Seagull Town into a thriving community
- As the town begins to flourish, more familiar faces will flock to the area – some may even stay for good!
- Using farm-fresh ingredients and John’s Cookbook, create recipes and whip up delicious culinary delights to share with your neighbours
- 15-20 hours of pixel perfect gameplay
- Playable in English, French, German, Spanish, Japanese, Simplified and Traditional Chinese