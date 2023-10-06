Met Gothic was Piranha Bytes een absolute pionier in het RPG-genre als Europese ontwikkelaar. Met name Gothic II wordt door veel fans een warm hart toegedragen dus is de keuze van THQ Nordic om die game opnieuw uit te brengen geen vreemde. Gezien de game voor de Nintendo Switch verschijnt kan je Gothic II ook overal mee naartoe nemen.
Gothic II Complete Classic zal binnenkort te vinden zijn in de Nintendo eShop. Als je een fysieke versie wilt bemachtigen kan dat slechts via twee kanalen: via de THQ Nordic Store of op gameware.at, waarbij de versie op gameware een Oostenrijkse hoes lijkt te hebben.
Een omschrijving van Gothic II Complete Classic alsook de aankondigingstrailer hebben we hieronder neergezet.
About
Continue the story of the Nameless Hero in Gothic II Complete Classic, the award-winning sequel that improved on its predecessor in every way. Experience it now for the first time on Nintendo Switch. Gothic II Complete Classic brings together the excitement of Gothic II and the add-on “Night of the Raven” to your fingertips for the first time on a console.
Features:
- Tailor made controls and user interface to enjoy this open world gem.
- Over 100 thrilling missions on the different settings.
- A detailed, lively game environment with over 500 individual characters (each with their own daily routine).
- The player determines the course of the story himself.
- Fight with more than 200 different weapons and magical spells.
- Over 12 hours of voice over.
- Includes the “Night of the Raven” add-on.
- Play Gothic II Complete Classic anywhere, anytime—at home or on the go.