

Met Gothic was Piranha Bytes een absolute pionier in het RPG-genre als Europese ontwikkelaar. Met name Gothic II wordt door veel fans een warm hart toegedragen dus is de keuze van THQ Nordic om die game opnieuw uit te brengen geen vreemde. Gezien de game voor de Nintendo Switch verschijnt kan je Gothic II ook overal mee naartoe nemen.

Gothic II Complete Classic zal binnenkort te vinden zijn in de Nintendo eShop. Als je een fysieke versie wilt bemachtigen kan dat slechts via twee kanalen: via de THQ Nordic Store of op gameware.at, waarbij de versie op gameware een Oostenrijkse hoes lijkt te hebben.

Een omschrijving van Gothic II Complete Classic alsook de aankondigingstrailer hebben we hieronder neergezet.

About

Continue the story of the Nameless Hero in Gothic II Complete Classic, the award-winning sequel that improved on its predecessor in every way. Experience it now for the first time on Nintendo Switch. Gothic II Complete Classic brings together the excitement of Gothic II and the add-on “Night of the Raven” to your fingertips for the first time on a console.

Features: