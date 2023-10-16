Eén van de bekende gezichten van Bethesda Softworks is senior vice president en hoofd van publishing Pete Hines. Hij is vaak te horen in interviews rondom nieuwe titels van de uitgever, maar daar zal een einde aan gaan komen.

Hines heeft aangekondigd dat hij Bethesda Softworks na 24 jaar zal gaan verlaten. Hij heeft besloten om andere interesses en passies na te jagen en om meer tijd te nemen en van het leven te genieten. De beslissing was niet makkelijk, maar na de release van Starfield acht hij de tijd rijp om te vertrekken.

Hieronder de verklaring van Pete Hines en daaronder Bethesda.

Message from Pete Hines

After 24 years, I have decided my time at Bethesda Softworks has come to an end. I am retiring and will begin an exciting new chapter of my life exploring interests and passions, donating my time where I can, and taking more time to enjoy life. This was not a decision I came to easily or quickly, but after an amazing career, culminating in the incredible launch of Starfield, it feels like the time is right.

This is certainly not goodbye by any means. My love of Bethesda and its people has never wavered, and I will never stop being part of this incredible community we have grown. Thank you to the hundreds and thousands of fans I’ve gotten to meet and talk to over the last 24 years. Your energy, creativity, and support has been such a big part of my journey. I look forward to experiencing the next part of the adventure alongside you.

Working with the amazing people, teams, and studios at Bethesda has been the greatest experience of my life. I’m incredibly proud of everything we have done together, and I’m genuinely excited to see the amazing things they will create next.

Love you guys,

Pete

Message from Bethesda Softworks

Pete Hines, SVP, Head of Publishing for Bethesda Softworks, has announced his decision to retire.

Pete’s public presence was only a small part of his role at Bethesda, although the way he represented us carried over into the values he nurtured here: authenticity, integrity and passion. His contributions have been integral in building Bethesda and its family of studios into the world-class organization that it is today. His vision helped push us forward, and his hard work inspired us.

We’re thankful for his 24 years of leadership and wish him the best in this next chapter.

We’ll miss you, Pete!